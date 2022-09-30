Reports: Jordan Clarkson has received interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Jazz are hesitant to receive a former Jazz player as a part of the trade

Just a day before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season training camp, it was reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were interested in Jordan Clarkson. However, the deal did not go through because the Utah Jazz were not happy with what they were getting in return.

The Jazz traded their two superstars in the offseason and are currently focusing on rebuilding. They started their season with a blockbuster trade involving Rudy Gobert.

The big man signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four players and some first-round draft picks. The Cleveland Cavaliers then signed Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz received five picks and three players in return.

Many wondered if Clarkson would be leaving next as the Jazz are fully rebuilding. However, apart from the Milwaukee Bucks, not many teams were lining up to acquire one of the best shot creators in the league.

On "The Bill Riley Show," Tony Jones of The Athletic spoke about the Milwaukee Bucks' interest in Clarkson. He claimed that they failed to reach terms because the Jazz were not interested in getting George Hill in return:

"Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him but the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them.”



(Via The Bill Riley Show) The Milwaukee Bucks have shown ‘a lot’ of interest in Jordan Clarkson, per @Tjonesonthenba “But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them.”(Via The Bill Riley Show) The Milwaukee Bucks have shown ‘a lot’ of interest in Jordan Clarkson, per @Tjonesonthenba “But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them.”(Via The Bill Riley Show) https://t.co/zZSYEm0KF4

How would Jordan Clarkson fit into the Milwaukee Bucks squad?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are desperate to win another championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the line. They lost the opportunity to defend their title in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Although it was a hard-fought series against the Boston Celtics, they lost in Game 7. Many argued that the outcome would have been different if Khris Middleton was healthy.

The Bucks understand the need to bolster their bench, which is why they are considering Clarkson. The former Sixth Man of the Year can keep the offense going while the starters take a breather.

Although he is not an elite defender, his size and length give him an advantage in his position. He is also a decent on-ball defender. Since there isn't much production on the Bucks' bench, Clarkson could be an important piece for them.

However, other reports suggest that Clarkson is happy to stay in Utah despite their rebuilding. He will also have the opportunity to lead the team and play as a starter for the first time since his sophomore year.

The Milwaukee Bucks start their preseason against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far