Reports: Knicks, Heat and potential Joel Embiid suitors will have to wait longer as he assures 76ers about “riding out” James Harden drama

There have been many questions regarding the loyalty of Joel Embiid as numerous issues have emerged with the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden. Despite the controversies, Embiid has made sure that he'll be with the organization and is ready for the task at hand.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported earlier Wednesday about the issues that the Sixers have been facing. It's already known that Harden isn't interested in returning to the team as long as Daryl Morey is part of the organization.

Even with the issues, the 2022-23 MVP has assured the team that he'll be "riding out" with them.

"Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden," Shelburne wrote. "How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen.

"Both (Tyrese Maxey and Embiid) have been in touch with Harden throughout, maintaining their perelationshipsEmbiid even invited Harden to his wedding in July."

Over the summer, there were rumors that the Cameroonian center might request a trade out of Philly. Teams that have emerged as potential suitors were the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. Now that he's willing to stay, teams will have to wait longer to pursue the six-time All-Star.

ESPN predicts Joel Embiid to be the next star to request a trade

Joel Embiid

NBA stars nowadays have started to use their power to their advantage by requesting trades when things don't go their way. One of the stars that many experts predict will make a trade request soon is Joel Embiid. He's been with the Sixers since the 2014-15 season and has struggled to get past the second round of the postseason.

With his playoff struggles, there's a chance that Embiid will want to leave the team and move on. Forty percent of ESPN voters predicted that the reigning MVP will force his way out of Philly. Given that the team's situation isn't the best, it could happen down the line.

Embiid has made his loyalty to the team known recently, but things could change depending on the situation. We've seen stars make promises to teams and fans about their plans, but break it down the line.

This isn't hinting that the All-Star center will break his promise, but there's a huge chance that things will change.

