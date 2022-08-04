Reports: LeBron James’ ex-teammate and former NBA champion detained at Dallas/Fort Worth airport with ‘sizeable’ amount of marijuana and a Glock magazine

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas/Fortworth airport last Saturday. It was reported that Shumpert had a small amount of marijuana in his possession along with gun-related articles in his backpack.

For most fans, athletes who use marijuana as a recreational drug whenever they get the chance are pretty common. Some of them use these kinds of drugs to help loosen their bodies throughout their professional careers.

Of course, not all 50 states in the US approve of its use. As of now, there are 37 states all over the US that permit the use of medical marijuana to individuals that really need it.

The state of Texas, however, isn't one of those 37 states that have legalized weed. Recreational use of this drug is illegal and if an individual is found with up to two ounces of marijuana, they can face 180 days in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Unfortunately for Iman Shumpert, he was caught with 6.12 ounces of weed in his backpack and tested positive for it as well. Shumpert was on his way to visit his daughter in Los Angeles when he was informed that he wouldn't be able to board his Delta fight.

As of now, Shumpert could face up to two years in jail for this and could get a fine of $10,000. The charges pressed against him are classified as a "State Jail Felony".

Additionally, airport security found a Glock magazine and a few 9mm rounds in his bag. Although he didn't have a gun with him, it doesn't look good for the former NBA player.

Iman Shumpert had a really decent NBA career

Iman Shumpert may have had a short 12-year professional career in the NBA, but that doesn't mean he wasn't able to accomplish anything. During his playing days, he was one of the most exhilarating two-way players. Shumpert was one of the few modern three-and-D players in the 2010's.

Iman was drafted by the New York Knicks back in 2011 with the 17th pick. When he got to New York, hopes for the fans were high as they had just gotten Carmelo Anthony the prior season.

He was immediately put into the Knicks' rotation and became the Knicks' perimeter stopper. After four seasons playing in the Big Apple, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with JR Smith, where he proved to be a significant player for the Cavs.

With the Cavs and LeBron James, Shumpert proved his worth by being their defensive stopper. During their title run, he was tasked with putting pressure on the opposing team's best players. That included the assignment to stop the then-reigning MVP, Stephen Curry.

The rematch between the Cavs and the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals was legendary. Luckily for the Cavs, Shumpert was on their side as he took on the job of guarding Curry to help his team win the 2016 championship.

After two seasons, the 2016 champ bounced around the league as he joined the Sacramento Kings, the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets. Right now, Iman Shumpert hasn't officially stated his intention to retire from the NBA and is a free agent.

