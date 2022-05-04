Reports: Michael Jordan and LeBron James to battle it out for the Best Tequila Reposado of 2022

The debate on who the GOAT is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James may be endless, but the two legends of the game will finally go head-to-head. However, it's not on the basketball court, but for the title of Best Tequila Reposado of 2022.

As reported by Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom, Jordan's Cincoro Reposado Tequila and James' Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila were among the three finalists. This was at the Best Tequila Reposado at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The other finalist is Don Nacho Reposado Tequila.

The finalists were chosen by ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance, two of the best premium luxury spirits ecommerce leaders at the moment. The winner of the will be announced in mid-June, coinciding with the crowning of the 2022 NBA champions. For those wondering what a reposado tequila is, it's a tequila aged between 2-12 months in oak barrels.

What is Michael Jordan's tequila brand?

Michael Jordan's Cincoro. (Photo: Drinkhacker)

Cincoro Tequila was founded by Emilia Fazzalari in 2016 and launched in 2020, with Michael Jordan serving as one of the other four co-founders. All of the co-founders are involved in the NBA. They are LA Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.

The tequila is aged from eight to ten months, using American whiskey barrels and stored in an underground cellar. It has hints of vanilla, several spices and dried fruits. The price of Cincoro Tequila Reposado is at $114 per bottle. In addition to Cincoro Reposado, the brand has three other kinds - Cincoro Añejo, Cincoro Blanco and Cincoro Extra Añejo.

In an interview with Nasdaq, Fazzalari, who also serves as the CEO, revealed what Michael Jordan told him during their foundation. There were struggles at the start, but the brand has now become successful.

"At the beginning of the Cincoro journey, Michael Jordan said to me, 'Sit back, chill and enjoy the moment.' Sometimes you need to take a step back, slow down and be present because it is easy to get caught up in the day-to-day running of a business, but taking time each day to appreciate successes, failures, and things we otherwise take for granted," Fazzalari said.

What is LeBron James' tequila brand?

LeBron James' Lobos 1707. (Photo: Beverage Dynamics)

Lobos 1707 was founded in 2018 Diego Osorio and Dia Simms. It was launched in 2020, with LeBron James joining as one of the investors. James is not the only one who invested in Lobos 1707. He was joined by longtime business partner Maverick Carter, agent Rich Paul, teammate Anthony Davis and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The reposado tequila is stored in American white oak barrels for six months. It is then blended with Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo to have a spicy profile. The brand is listed at $51. In addition to the Reposado and Extra Añejo, Lobos 1707 also has Joven and Mezcal.

