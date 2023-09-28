Reports: NBA All-Star Game to return to Warriors home for first time since Vince Carter's epic 2000 Slam Dunk Contest

The league's All-Star Weekend is an annual event that players and fans look forward to, especially when it comes to the NBA All-Star Game. For each season, the venue changes depending on the negotiations and conversations involved with it. The 2024 All-Star Game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Interestingly, the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center Arena is close to holding the 2025 All-Star Weekend, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

A date has not been set yet, but if it ends up being finalized, the Warriors' home will be a great venue for the much-anticipated NBA event as it was back when the 2000 All-Star Weekend happened.

At the time, the Warriors were still based in Oakland, California. The All-Star Weekend itself was filled with memorable moments including Vince Carter's dunk fest in the All-Star Dunk Contest.

During the contest, the Toronto Raptors legend showcased a plethora of electrifying dunks, showing the crowd almost everything when he was high-fly in the air. From windmill dunks to between-the-legs hammer dunks, Vince Carter was sensational that day.

The 2000 NBA All-Star Game

The Oakland crowd was in for a mesmerizing basketball treat during the 2000 NBA All-Star Game. The rosters from the Eastern and the Western Conference were filled with young stars mixed in with established NBA players.

The ball game ended with the Western Conference Team getting the win over the Eastern Team by a score of 137-126. Additionally, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan both won the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy.

During the game, O'Neal had 22 points (11-of-20 shooting) and 9 rebounds, while, Duncan put up 24 points (12-of-14 shooting), 14 rebounds and 4 assists.

NBA All-Star Game Eastern Conference Team

The Eastern Conference team was coached by Jeff Van Gundy, who was the coach of the New York Knicks at the time. His team had a record of 29 wins and 18 losses before the All-Star Weekend commenced.

Here's a look at the team's roster:

Guard - Allen Iverson

Guard - Eddie Jones

Guard - Ray Allen

Guard - Allan Houston

Guard - Reggie Miller

Guard - Jerry Stackhouse

Forward - Vince Carter

Forward - Grant Hill

Forward - Dale Davis

Forward - Glenn Robinson

Center - Alonzo Mourning

Center - Dikembe Mutombo

NBA All-Star Game Western Conference Team

Meanwhile, the Western Conference team was led by Phil Jackson, who was coaching the Los Angeles Lakers back then. His Lakers squad had an impressive record of 37 wins and 11 losses.

Here's a look at the team's roster:

Guard - Jason Kidd

Guard - Kobe Bryant

Guard - Michael Finley

Guard - Gary Payton

Guard - John Stockton

Forward - Kevin Garnett

Forward - Tim Duncan

Forward - Karl Malone

Forward - Rasheed Wallace

Forward - Chris Webber

Center - Shaquille O'Neal

Center - David Robinson