Reports reveal Milwaukee Bucks decided against avoiding Miami Heat in 2021 NBA Playoffs despite initial tanking discussions

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-0 up on the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference 2021 NBA Playoffs series. The two sides will meet again tonight at the American Airlines Center, with Erik Spoelstra's men looking to reduce the deficit and give themselves a chance of progressing to the second round.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will go into tonight's game with the intent of exacting revenge for last season's playoff humiliation, where the Miami Heat nearly swept them to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

ESPN report reveals Milwaukee Bucks rejected option to tank penultimate game and avoid Miami Heat in 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 1

Jrue Holiday has made a huge impact for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat

According to ESPN's NBA insider Zach Lowe, the Milwaukee Bucks had internal discussions regarding avoiding the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They considered tanking against the Heat in their penultimate regular season game, but quickly decided against it.

Are the Bucks finally finding the right balance -- as a team, and with their two-time MVP? Plus how the Heat might adjust in tonight's must-win Game 3: https://t.co/MvFGZuzLjY — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 27, 2021

It is safe to say that the decision turned out to be the right one. After a close Game 1 which went to overtime, the Bucks obliterated the Heat in Game 2 at their home arena, winning the game with a scoreline of 98-132. Milwaukee Bucks' talisman and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self, scoring 31 points and grabbing 13 boards in the one-sided affair.

However, the 2020 NBA bubble was a different story, as the Milwaukee Bucks were completely outplayed by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Erik Spoelstra's deployment of a 3-man 'wall' defense in the paint to counter Giannis Antetokounmpo's drives to the basket worked wonders as the Bucks labored to avoid the sweep.

Also Read: LA Clippers or LA Lakers - Which team has the higher chance of getting knocked out in Round 1 | NBA Playoffs 2021

That led to the Milwaukee Bucks think tank being proactive in the offseason, signing former New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and adding a defensive specialist in PJ Tucker. There were rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo was considering his future with the Bucks, who last won the NBA Championship back in 1971.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a great chance to emulate similar success this season. It might come at the expense of the Miami Heat, who look completely out of sorts against this well-rounded Bucks unit.

Also Read: 3 things Miami Heat need to do to make a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Playoffs 2021