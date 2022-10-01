Reports: Several teams are putting efforts to interpret the full explanation for Ime Udoka's suspension foreseeing his possible coaching chances in their organizations | NBA News

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is the hottest topic in the NBA right now. While it seems like the situation in Boston has died down since he was suspended, it looks like Udoka will have to face another hurdle.

Two weeks ago, reports came in about the possibility of Udoka facing disciplinary action from major sources. A suspension was already being considered at the time and people closely watched the whole situation unravel.

As it turns out, the Celtics head coach had a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the organization. The affair forced the Celtics organization to suspend him.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. https://t.co/1QZb0k326F

Now, his future in the NBA seems to be in jeopardy. Several teams have reportedly been inquiring about what transpired in Boston. A number of teams have reached out to the Boston Celtics to ask for further details concerning what caused the suspension. This was brought up due to the fact that the possibility of it happening again in the future might come to fruition.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Rival teams have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Ime Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, per @wojespn Rival teams have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Ime Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, per @wojespn https://t.co/YnmDAehA3u

Ime Udoka has been suspended for a year because of his actions. While he takes some time off from basketball, long-time assistant coach Joe Mazzulla was named as the interim coach.

Similar to NBA fans, the Celtics players found out about the suspension on Twitter

Jayson Tatum at the Boston Celtics Media Day

The Boston Celtics had an incredible 2021-22 NBA season. Their work finally paid off and they were able to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. With this impressive run, they have become the favorites to win the 2023 title.

Adding to that, the front office has made impressive moves to improve their depth. During the offseason, they traded for Malcolm Brogdon and signed Danilo Gallinari. Although Gallinari was injured during EuroBasket 2022, the Celtics were able to compenstate their loss by recently signing Blake Griffin to a one-year deal.

It will be a struggle for them to get back to the Finals, though. The suspension of their head coach has taken a toll on the entire team. During the media day, players were asked what their reactions to the suspension were. To many's surprise, the players found out about the breaking news on social media.

Jayson Tatum was interviewed about the situation and gave an honest response.

"S**t on Twitter, like everybody else," the 3-time All-Star said.

(via Jayson Tatum on how he found out about Ime Udoka:"S—t on Twitter, like everybody else."(via @GwashburnGlobe Jayson Tatum on how he found out about Ime Udoka:"S—t on Twitter, like everybody else."(via @GwashburnGlobe) https://t.co/0jesxLT26p

Despite the incident, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart tried to remain positive. On their media day, he expressed his concern regarding Udoka's punishment. And even though he found out about the issue just like the NBA fans, Smart kept it professional for his coach's sake.

"Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and a coach," Smart said.

@abc6 Marcus Smart asked about disappointment in Ime Udoka’s violations.“Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and a coach.”@abc6 #bleedgreen Marcus Smart asked about disappointment in Ime Udoka’s violations. “Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and a coach.” @abc6 #bleedgreen https://t.co/rvjlX9xC46

The Boston Celtics will begin their preseason game with an exhibition game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 3rd.

