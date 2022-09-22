Reports: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has suffered a left MCL sprain and is considered to miss out on training camp

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for the training camp, it looks like they will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The star point guard is expected to miss the start of training camp after suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain.

The injury was originally reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to return at some point during the training camp. With the regular season starting soon, it's fortunate for the Thunder that Gilgeous-Alexander will not be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Throughout his time in the NBA, the young guard has blossomed into one of the top young talents in his position. In his last season with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He also went on to shoot 45.3% from the field, including 30.0% from 3-point range. The 24-year-old guard signed a long extension with the Thunder last year and has been considered one of the franchise building blocks for the organization.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already said that Gilgeous-Alexander will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That time frame makes things interesting, since the Thunder's first preseason game is 12 days away.

While the Thunder have been trying to rebuild in recent years, their starting point guard is currently one of the most valued assets of their organization. Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to eventually return to the team at full force and will be looking for a big season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a tough blow earlier this offseason when newly drafted second overall pick Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury. Unfortunately, the injury will keep the rookie out of the 2022-23 regular season. As part of their rebuilding process, the team will be eager to land another lottery pick in the hyped 2023 NBA Draft.

With training camp around the corner, the Thunder may decide to take it easy with their superstar point guard. Oklahoma City has looked like a team that is poised for a breakout season in the near future. With Gilgeous-Alexander and the talented Josh Giddey, the team has some good young players developing quickly.

OKC will open their preseason on Oct. 3 against the Denver Nuggets.

