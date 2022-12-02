Reports: Steph Curry's Bay Area mansion sold for a whopping $31.2 million in 2021

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry privately sold his massive Bay Area mansion in 2021. However, the sale was just revealed to the public this week, via a recent report by “Dirt.”

Curry reportedly sold the Atherton, California mansion for a whopping $31.2 million last fall. This was about $150,000 more than he originally paid for it back in June 2019.

According to Dirt, the buyer was Singapore billionaire Forrest Li. Li is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Sea Limited, a leading global consumer internet company. Li is one of the richest men in all of Singapore with a net worth of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes.

PropertyShark recently named Atherton the most expensive ZIP code in the US for the sixth year in a row. It reportedly has a median home sale price of $7.9 million. This is more than 20 times the US national median. So it certainly takes a high level of personal success for someone to be able to purchase a property in the town.

Details of Steph Curry’s recently-sold Bay Area mansion

As for the details of Steph Curry’s recently-sold Bay Area mansion, those were also disclosed by “Dirt.” The mansion is reportedly 7,535 square feet and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The following is how the mansion was described in full detail by Dirt:

"Hidden away behind gates at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, the contemporary stucco and glass structure rests on a flat and irregular-shaped parcel spanning over an acre."

Dirt’s report further described the mansion:

"Built on spec in 2019 by local developer Joe Comartin of Woodlane Properties and designed by Ken Linsteadt Architects, the multi-winged house features four bedrooms and six baths filtered across more than 7,500 square feet of open-concept living space accented throughout with neutral shades of white, gray and charcoal.”

It also noted:

“The three-story spread comes complete with formal living/dining rooms and a gourmet eat-in kitchen. Outdoors, the Studio Green-landscaped grounds are spotlighted by a sundeck-encased pool, plus a cabana holding a fireplace and built-in barbecue. There’s also a small guesthouse and detached three-car garage topped by a loft-style living space."

It is reportedly unknown whether Steph Curry has since purchased a new home around the Bay Area. However, Curry and his wife Ayesha reportedly purchased a vacation home in Winter Park, Florida this past summer.

Will Steph Curry selling his Bay Area home affect his future with the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Luckily for Golden State Warriors fans, Steph Curry selling his mansion in the Bay Area shouldn’t affect his future in Golden State. The sale came prior to the Warriors winning their 2022 NBA title. Plus, Curry has already played 14 seasons with the franchise and has shown no signs of discontent with the team. So it should be business as usual for Curry and the Warriors following the news of the sale.

