"Request that trade, Steph" - Warriors fans make their feelings clear after Steph Curry and Co. suffer 40-point home loss vs Celtics

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were blown out 125-85 during Monday's nationally televised showdown against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics. Following the lopsided home defeat, which marked the franchise's worst in 40 years, Warriors fans vented frustration, with some calling for a roster shake-up.

Despite entering Monday on a two-game winning streak, Golden State trailed for nearly the entire contest. It fell behind by as many as 45 points in front of its home crowd, with Boston putting the game out of reach behind a 43-24 third-quarter advantage.

Curry led the way for the shorthanded Warriors with 18 points on just 6-for-16 shooting (37.5%). Meanwhile, only one of his teammates finished in double-figure scoring, fourth-year wing Moses Moody, who tallied 13 points off the bench.

Conversely, the Celtics had six double-figure scorers, led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum's game-high 22-point performance.

Per ESPN, Golden State's 40-point home loss designated its worst since falling 149-104 to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 15, 1985.

After the one-sided contest, The Athletic's Anthony Slater highlighted the team's injury woes and difficult upcoming schedule on X/Twitter.

Slater's post sparked exasperation among Warriors fans, with several pleading for sizeable moves ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

"Request that trade, Steph," @PrinceAyJay wrote.

Meanwhile, others noted that they've grown accustomed to Golden State's inconsistency amid its middling 21-21 campaign.

"IDK why I bother watching the games anymore, it's the same s**t every time," @LosSoWavyy said.

"Same s**t, different day," @incog_negroYo wrote.

However, some asserted that the Warriors' season could get even worse and that the team may not be worth fixing.

"Might drop the next three (games) here," @SZ_Investing said.

"Season's over, man. This team ain't going anywhere. Even a trade won't save 'em at this point," @NvictusManeo wrote.

"The season is over," @wxg1995 said.

Steph Curry on how to "process" Warriors' 40-point home defeat against Celtics

During Monday's postgame interview, Steph Curry was asked how Golden State can "process" such a disappointing effort in front of its fan base.

The two-time MVP appeared at a loss for words before underscoring his squad's tendency to lose motivation when its shots aren't falling.

"I have no idea. It's just a tough one from the end of the first quarter through the rest of the game," Curry said.

"... A big part of our season has been when we can't score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness. You can get away with it against some teams. Against the defending champs, it's not a good formula for success."

Curry and Co. will likely face another tough challenge during Wednesday's road matchup against the rejuvenated Sacramento Kings (22-20). Sacramento has won nine of its last 10 games under interim coach Doug Christie.

