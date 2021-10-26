“Respect is what you play for” – Kevin Durant on being selected among the NBA’s top 75 players of all time

Kevin Durant is a legend. The Brooklyn Nets forward is an 11-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, 2014 league MVP and four-time scoring champion.

Riding on the back of all those achievements, Durant made it to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team to commemorate the league’s 75th anniversary season (2021-22).

Speaking on the honor of being selected for the list, which comprises 76 players because of a tie in voting, the 33-year-old said:

“Respect is what you play for every day. Whoever is in the gym, you want them to respect your game. That’s what I’ve been playing for. So, to be among the greatest of all-time, it feels good. It’s a huge, huge honor. It’s something that I’m never going to forget. Twenty years ago, I was watching the top 50 and wanting to be a part of it… So to be a part of 75 is pretty special to me.”

Kevin Durant stars in Brooklyn Nets’ second win of the season

With the Brooklyn Nets losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Kevin Durant took it upon himself to lead his side to a 104-90 victory in their next game.

Playing against the Washington Wizards on their home floor at Barclays Center on Monday, Durant came away with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. His efforts helped the Nets to their first win at home in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets were aggressive from the start, putting up a 38-20 opening quarter. Patty Mills once again made a strong contribution off the bench with 21 points, going 8-of-14 from the field. Meanwhile, James Harden had 14 points and nine assists to his name. The win puts the Nets at a 2-2 record in their first four games.

Kevin Durant has started the new season averaging 31.0 ppg, 9.8 rpg and 5.8 apg. He is shooting 56% from the floor in the Brooklyn Nets’ first four games.

Commenting on his high field-goal efficiency following the win against the Wizards, he said:

“Just try to take efficient shots, get to my spots, stuff I work on in practice, before and after practice. My teammates do a good job of putting me in a position to score, screening for me and making good passes. So, it’s on me to finish.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will next host the Miami Heat on Wednesday in what could be a possible 2022 playoffs matchup between the two teams.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh