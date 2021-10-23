James Harden moves to 4th place on NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list

It was a good day at the office for James Harden. As the Brooklyn Nets secured their first win of the season on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden moved up into fourth place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list.

Harden, who trailed Kyle Korver by one triple before the start of the game, made three long-range splashes against the 76ers to surpass the former sharpshooter.

The 32-year-old now has 2452 threes to his credit. He only trails Ray Allen, Stephen Curry and Reggie Miller on the all-time three-pointers made list.

James Harden led the league in three-pointers made for three straight seasons between 2017 and 2020. He had six straight seasons of 200-plus made threes between 2014 and 2020.

Harden's single-season best showing of 378 triples in 2018-19 is the second-best performance from downtown in a season by an NBA player.

James Harden scores 20 points to help the Brooklyn Nets past the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden also provided good support to Kevin Durant and the rest of his Brooklyn teammates in their first win of the 2021-22 campaign on Friday.

As Durant led the Nets with his 13th regular season triple-double (29 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists), Harden contributed 20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals for the team.

The Nets trailed by as many as 10 points (98-108) with 5:30 left to play in the game. However, they held their poise, ramped up their defense and went on a 16-1 run to clinch a 114-109 victory.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who came out of retirement to join the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason, also put up a strong showing. Playing as a reserve, he scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

James Harden now trails third-placed Reggie Miller on the all-time list by 108 threes. Going by his three-point shooting in the last few seasons, Harden should be able to get past Miller around the middle of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Moving into the top three on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list would be a significant achievement for a player like James Harden. He started his career by coming off the bench in his initial few seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden is also a nine-time All-Star, 2018 MVP, 2012 Sixth Man of the Year winner and three-time scoring champ.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh