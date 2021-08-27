Who's the next Kevin Durant? Looking at 5 NBA players who can emulate the Brooklyn Nets superstar

Kevin Durant is one of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Standing at 6'10" tall, with the agility and athleticism of a guard, Durant's length gives him a natural advantage over most players. But what separates him from the rest is his limitless bag of moves.

Durant plays at the small forward position. In addition to his athletic prowess, Kevin Durant has one of the most vicious crossover dribbles in the game today. With a hesitation pull-up jumper that is his calling card, Kevin Durant can score from virtually anywhere on the floor.

At his size, Durant is also an effective defender and shot blocker. Although his injury has affected his lateral movement, he is still capable of putting the clamps on most offensive players. His length also gives him an additional advantage as a rebounder in his position.

Kevin Durant has the ability to bring the ball up the floor and be a threat the moment he enters three-point range. Having a history of making tough shots with the clock running down, Durant consistently shows how clutch he can be.

With his additional ability to pass when defenses collapse on him, Kevin Durant is virtually impossible to guard. A two-time NBA Champion with four NBA scoring titles, one NBA MVP and one NBA Finals MVP award, Kevin Durant is a bonafide legend.

Possessing a very unique skill set and style of play, Kevin Durant is hard to compare to other players. Compared to Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki in the past, here are five players who can emulate the Brooklyn Nets superstar in today's NBA.

#1 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum celebrates a bucket v Brooklyn Nets

Drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2017, Jayson Tatum has grown into their franchise player. A two-time All-Star, Tatum makes use of traditional one-on-one techniques such as jab steps and fluid footwork to create space for a jumpshot, much like Kevin Durant. His game primarily features a signature side step fadeaway which he effectively uses from different spots on the floor.

A prolific scorer and rebounder, Tatum averaged 26.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in the 2020-2021 season. With a highlight 60 point performance against the San Antonio Spurs, Tatum continues to remind us of his offensive prowess.

With tremendous handling, Tatum is efficient in creating shots off the dribble as well as off the catch. He has shown scoring efficiency at all three levels. Jayson Tatum is the complete offensive package and at only 23 years of age, he still has things to show.

#2 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. goes up for the drunk v New York Kni

Drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2018, Michael Porter Jr. has shown signs of being a potential star in the league. Having missed most of his rookie season recovering from injury, MPJ returned and immediately became a contributor for the Nuggets.

Listed at six feet ten inches, MPJ plays at the forward position. His game features elite athleticism and shooting ability. A keen eye for spotting up from three, MPJ has shown himself to be a reliable shooter, averaging 44.5% from beyond the arc.

Michael Porter Jr. (22 PTS) ties the postseason record for threes made in a quarter with 6 triples in the 1st! #NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/RZyd3Jc4HY — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2021

Averaging 7.3 rebounds in 2020-2021 season, MPJ uses his ability to move without the ball to facilitate the Nuggets offense. Frequently diving and receiving passes from Nikola Jokic, MPJ finds easy finishes at the rim.

Using his length on the defensive end and making tough contested shots on the offensive end, MPJ's game mirrors aspects of the game Kevin Durant plays.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar