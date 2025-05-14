"Return is gonna be wild": Michael Jordan's daughter, Steph Curry, Stefon Diggs & more lift up Jayson Tatum with messages after injury update

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum posted a photo of himself on Instagram. The image showed him how he looked after the right Achilles tendon surgery. Following the injury, he was immediately brought to the operating room to have it addressed.

In Game 4, Tatum went down after a non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter in the semifinal round against the New York Knicks. He struggled to put weight on his right leg and had to be assisted by the medical staff.

Following that, he was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon.

"Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽" the Celtics star posted.

Even before posting the image, Jayson Tatum was showered with love and support from his friends, family and peers. He thanked those who expressed concern over the past few days as he underwent surgery. On his Instagram post, Michael Jordan's daughter - Jasmine - was one of the top people who left an encouraging message for the six-time All-Star.

Jayson Tatum receives support from friends and family. (Credits: Jay Tatum)

There isn't any timetable for Tatum's return to action yet. However, the Celtics are optimistic that the former Duke star will recover fully. Additionally, the severity of his injury could last at least a year.

Players sometimes miss an entire season to get their recovery and conditioning right.

Without Jayson Tatum, however, the Boston Celtics will find it challenging to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday for Game 5. The Knicks have the upper hand in their second-round postseason series with a 3-1 lead, while the defending champions are on the verge of elimination.

Knicks star reacted to Jayson Tatum's injury

In Game 4, Jayson Tatum was battling against Jalen Brunson. Both players had high-scoring performances. Tatum had 42 points, while Brunson had 39 to lead the Knicks to a 121-113 victory.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Tatum couldn't finish the game due to the devastating injury.

Ahead of Game 5, the Knicks star spoke highly of Tatum, acknowledging his impact in the league. Brunson also said that the NBA needs more players like the Celtics star.

"I feel for (Tatum), it's an unfortunate situation for a player like him. The league needs Jayson Tatum. What he's been able to do in his career is incredible ... he still has a long time to make an impact ... you see a player like that go down, it's not good," Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum have done their best to lead their respective teams in this series.

