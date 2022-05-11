Revisited: "He has cat-quick reflexes, he just stole it" - Karl Malone believes Michael Jordan did not foul him in the steal before the shot in the 1998 NBA Finals

In the latest edition of Revisited, Karl Malone commented on Michael Jordan stealing the ball from him in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. That led to Jordan's iconic game-winning shot that gave the Chicago Bulls their sixth NBA championship.

Malone was a guest on "The Dan Patrick Show" on June 4, 2013 when he talked about his turnover. The Utah Jazz legend argued to Dan Patrick that it was a clean steal and praised Jordan's agility. Patrick implied that fans thought Malone was fouled when Jordan stole the ball from him. However, Malone said:

"The Chicago Bulls won the championship, and that’s how I'm going to leave it. I don't want no trouble... He has cat-quick reflexes, he just stole it."

With less than 40 seconds left in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, the Jazz had possession and were up 86-85. John Stockton milked the clock before making a pass to Karl Malone in the post. However, Jordan sneaked in to tap the ball out of Malone's hands for the steal with about 20 seconds remaining.

The next play would be one of the greatest in the history of the NBA and Jordan's most iconic one. Jordan let the clock run down, drove down the lane and stopped to hit the game-winning jump shot with 5.2 seconds left. The Jazz failed to score on their next possession as the Bulls won their sixth NBA title.

It also marked the end of Chicago's dynasty as "His Airness" retired for the second time, while the Bulls traded Scottie Pippen to the Houston Rockets in the offseason. Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman also left the team. Meanwhile, the Jazz were fringe playoff contenders till 2003, when Stockton retired, and Malone joined the LA Lakers.

What did Michael Jordan say about his final two plays as a member of Chicago Bulls?

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls

Based on "The Last Dance" docuseries released in 2020, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls knew they were in their final run together in 1998. Jordan would eventually retire for the second time in the offseason, while Scottie Pippen was traded, Phil Jackson took a hiatus, and Dennis Rodman left as a free agent.

In the aftermath of the Bulls' 87-86 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6, Michael Jordan said that his motivation was at an all-time high in the 1998 NBA Finals. He also broke down the final two plays of the game against the Jazz, the steal on Karl Malone and the game-winning jump shot. He said:

"I was more competitive than I've ever been because I wanted to win more than I ever did. When I got that steal, the moment starts to become the moment. Karl never saw me coming, and I was able to knock the ball away. When Russell reached, I took advantage of that moment. I never doubted myself."

He continued:

"It was a two-point game, a three-point game; we kept hanging close. When I got the ball, I looked up and saw 18.8 seconds left. I let the time tick until I saw the court the way I wanted it. John Stockton was over on Steve Kerr, so he couldn't gamble and come off. And as soon as Russell reached, I had a clear path. I knew we could hold for 5.2 seconds."

Edited by Bhargav