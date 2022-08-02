Revisited: "I would kick your a**" - Bill Russell talks trash to 5 Hall of Famers, including Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2017

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. He won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics, while also fighting for civil rights off the court.

In this recent edition of Revisited, we take a look back at when Russell received the NBA Lifetime Achievement award in 2017. The Celtics legend was presented with the trophy by five Hall of Fame centers - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning.

After receiving the award and shaking hands with the great centers, Russell started joking by saying:

"Where did they find all these tall people?"

Russell then handed his award to Mutombo, while Abdul-Jabbar gave him his walking cane. The 11-time champion proceeded to point at each player on stage before uttering:

"I would kick your ass."

After drawing cheers and laughter from the audience, Russell proceeded to compliment some of the best big men to ever play the game.

"Thank you guys. You have no idea how much respect for you guys because you did it in your own time and in your own way," Russell said. "And I appreciate that. And all made me proud to play the same game as you guys. Thank you."

It was the first NBA Awards show, and Russell's acceptance of the Lifetime Achievement Award was one of the highlights. The Hall of Fame center had another great moment in the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony. He hilariously flipped off Charles Barkley, which was caught on live camera.

NBA world mourns Bill Russell's death

Bill Russell at the 2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals

Bill Russell is survived by his fourth wife, Jeannine, whom he married in 2018. Russell has a daughter, Karen, and two sons, Jacob and William Jr., from his previous marriages. The NBA world mourns the death of one of the pioneers of the game of basketball.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Russell the greatest champion in all of sports. Silver also pointed out Russell's activism, which was passed down to the current generation of players who call for social justice.

NBA @NBA NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell. https://t.co/3BcZDnKjxK

The Boston Celtics have released a short video tribute for Russell, while also changing their profile picture to his iconic No. 6. The Celtics also posted a lot of photos showing Russell with many personalities throughout his life and career.

Boston Celtics @celtics



Rest in peace, Mr. Bill Russell He built a legacy that's larger than life.Rest in peace, Mr. Bill Russell He built a legacy that's larger than life. Rest in peace, Mr. Bill Russell 💚 https://t.co/wteEzFqaxA

Charlotte Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan also released a statement regarding Russell's passing. Jordan called him a pioneer as a player and coach. He praised Russell for his activism, as well as for paving the way for generations of NBA players.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. https://t.co/RdYcnuCrmb

The NBA has also released a longer video to celebrate the life and career of the legend.

NBA @NBA In Memoriam: Bill Russell (1934-2022) In Memoriam: Bill Russell (1934-2022) https://t.co/EGUDbrERxq

Bill Russell may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far