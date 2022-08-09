Revisited: Michael Jordan loses to future Paralympian Eric Barber in a game of wheelchair basketball in 1987

Michael Jordan has earned the right to be called the greatest basketball player ever by winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. However, he was beatable in the wheelchair version of basketball.

In the latest edition of Revisited, let's go back to 1987 when Jordan was coming off his first scoring title, averaging 37.1 points. Eric Barber, a 16-year-old wheelchair basketball player, wrote to NBC’s Sports Fantasy, wishing to face Jordan in a 1-on-1 game.

NBC reached out to MJ, and he obliged. The two played during a basketball camp, with Barber beating "His Airness" 20-14. Barber got an early 16-4 lead due to Jordan's inexperience with this version of the game. The Bulls superstar picked it up quickly but lost in the end.

Watch... In his third season in the NBA, Michael Jordan is the brightest young star in the league. He is challenged by 16-year-old Eric Barber to a game of wheelchair basketball. First to 20 wins (1987)Watch... https://t.co/lUGT6FveNg

Barber was born with scoliosis and lost both of his legs at the age of three. He started playing wheelchair basketball at 13, becoming a Paralympian. Barber represented the United States in four Paralympic games from 2000 to 2012. He won two bronze medals, including in his final Paralympic appearance.

Meanwhile, Jordan might have taken it personally as he torched the NBA in the 1987-88 season. He averaged 35.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He won his second straight scoring title and his first MVP award.

What was it like playing against Michael Jordan?

Eric Barber and Michael Jordan in 1987. (Photo: Marca)

In an interview with the Paralympic Games two years ago, Eric Barber recalled his experience playing against Michael Jordan. Barber explained that he won because Jordan had never played before. However, he was surprised at how quickly MJ adjusted to the wheelchair as the game continued.

"I won that game because he had never practiced in a wheelchair before," Barber said. "If you had given him a wheelchair in advance, he would have spent that whole week in the chair and his chair skills would have probably been better than they were."

"He was taking these really little short strokes as able-bodied do when they are in a wheelchair. His turns were pretty sluggish."

Barber also revealed that Jordan's insane competitiveness showed during their game. He thinks that's one of the reasons why the Bulls superstar became the GOAT.

"They talk about his competitive drive," Barber said. "It was definitely evident even back in 1987 to me. From his ability to pick up the sport quickly, to understand what he needed to do to be successful in the sport. It's why he is the greatest basketball player to ever live."

To end the interview, Barber also credited Jordan for inspiring him to become a Paralympic. After witnessing MJ lead the Bulls to six NBA championships, he became a Paralympian in 2000, winning his first bronze medal.

