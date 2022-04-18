Revisited: “My heart will always be in Chicago, I love y’all” - Michael Jordan thanks the Chicago crowd before his final game in the Second City

Michael Jordan had an incredible career with the Chicago Bulls, one that put him in the realm of 'Greatest Player of all Time.' While he had a short stint with the Washington Wizards, his return to United Center was filled with fanfare.

On January 24, 2003, Jordan returned to United Center with the Wizards in what was his final game at the arena. The place was packed to see MJ play one last time.

Over three minutes after his name was called, MJ received a standing ovation before he eventually gave a speech. With the championship banners, which he delivered hanging over his head, he addressed the crowd one last time before tip-off.

"Thank You. It's truly been a pleasure. You guys have given me great pleasure to play in the city of Chicago. My heart will always be in Chicago. I love y'all, still support the Chicago Bulls. Thank you for your support over the years. I love y'all. Thank you very much."

MJ did not have the best game on his return to United Center as the Wizards lost to the Bulls 97-104. He finished the game with 11 points, shooting 28.6% from the field (4 of 14).

While it was not Jordan's last game in the NBA, it was his last at United Center. After the game in Chicago, the Wizards hosted the Bulls before the end of the 2002-03 season, and MJ had a better game. He finished with 17 points on 7 of 18 shooting from the field.

Michael Jordan has continued his career in the NBA as an executive

Michael Jordan has had great success as a player in the NBA and is looking to achieve the same as an executive. MJ led the Bulls to six championships (two three-peats) from 1991 to 1998. In the two years that they did not win a title, he was retired for almost two seasons, joining more than halfway through the 1994-95 season.

Although MJ has been an executive with the Charlotte Hornets (formerly known as the Bobcats) since 2006, he has not had a successful season. For many, a successful season ends with a championship or an NBA Finals appearance at the very least, but that has not been the case for Michael Jordan.

Since Jordan joined the organization, the team has only reached the playoffs three times and has never gone past the first round. Over the last two seasons, they have featured in the newly-introduced play-in tournament, but have failed to secure a playoff berth.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter TRAE AND THE HAWKS KNOCK OUT MJ'S HORNETS TRAE AND THE HAWKS KNOCK OUT MJ'S HORNETS ❄️ https://t.co/30Y2Wjy5t7

On April 13, they were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in their ninth-tenth play-in game. If they had won, they would have faced the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance to clinch the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

