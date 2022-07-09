Revisited: "The '96 Chicago Bulls; 72 wins, tough to beat that" - Michael Jordan says 1996 Bulls was the greatest team of all-time in NBA 2K12 promo  

After a seven-year absence, Michael Jordan will be on the cover of NBA 2K23 alongside Devin Booker. Jordan will be the face of the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition. In the latest edition of Revisited, "His Airness" showed off his six rings, proclaiming the 1996 Chicago Bulls the greatest team ever.

Jordan appeared on the covers of NBA 2K11 and NBA 2K12. For the latter, MJ had to hype up the game with a promotional video. The Chicago Bulls legend described each of his championship rings. MJ declared the 1996 Bulls the greatest team of all time.

"People always debated who's the greatest player of all time," Jordan said. "Dumb question. It should be who's the greatest team of all time. There are so many teams to choose from. The '91 Chicago Bulls, sorry Showtime."

The '92 Bulls, back-to-back. The '93 Bulls, first three-peat. The '97 Bulls, even with the flu. The '98 Bulls, no push off. And my favorite, the '96 Chicago Bulls. 72 wins, tough to beat that."

Many fans and pundits consider the 1996 Bulls the greatest team in the history of the NBA. They won 72 games that season, the single-season record at the time. The Golden State Warriors broke Chicago's record in 2016 but fell short in the Finals. The Bulls, however, won the title in '96, the first of their second three-peat.

Jordan and the Bulls coasted through the regular season. They swept the Miami Heat in the first round and dispatched the New York Knicks in five games in the second round. The Bulls also swept the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bulls finished the year by beating the Seattle Supersonics in six games, winning their fourth championship.

Michael Jordan to grace the cover of NBA 2K23

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Visual Concepts and 2K Games announced Tuesday that Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23. The video game series will bring back the popular Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11. The original 10 Jordan Challenges will remain, and 2K will add five new challenges.

According to ComicBook, the five new challenges involve some of Jordan's best moments in college and Team USA. The expected release date is September 9.

Devin Booker is the cover athlete for the Standard and Deluxe Edition of NBA 2K23. Some recent cover athletes for NBA 2K include Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis.

"I've been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid," Booker said. "And it's surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who've been cover athletes."

