Revisited: “This is for daddy” - An emotional Michael Jordan dedicates his fourth NBA championship to his late father on Father’s Day

On this day in 1996, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth championship together by beating the Seattle Supersonics. This was Jordan's first championship since his father was murdered in July 1993.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife “This is for Daddy.”

26 years ago today, the most emotional moment of Michael Jordan’s career “This is for Daddy.” 26 years ago today, the most emotional moment of Michael Jordan’s career https://t.co/ptRtOjdrTT

It was an iconic moment as MJ was overwhelmed with emotions at the end of the game. He was seen lying on the floor in the locker room crying in memory of his late father who was present for all his victories before that.

Jordan dedicated this championship to his father and coincidentally the closeout game was played on Father's day. Speaking about the win in a post-game interview, MJ said:

"I can't even put into words. I know he's watching. To my wife and kids, to my mother, brother and sister, this is for Daddy."

Michael Jordan also spoke about where this accomplishment ranks for him as he believes that this win is right up there for him alongside becoming a father. Jordan continued:

"Well, this goes right up there to having my kids. My kids are the most important things to me and my wife, my family. But next to them, this is going to mean a lot to me because of what it symbolises which is my father on father's day and it means a big deal to me."

Michael Jordan during the 1996 NBA Finals

MJ, Ron Harper and Scottie Pippen in action against the Sonic

The 1996 NBA Finals was Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were reminding the rest of the NBA that they are still very much the kings of the moutaintop. After losing to the Orlando Magic in the postseason the previous year, MJ and the Bulls were determined to remind everybody of their dominance.

Jordan, in this series against the Seattle Supersonics, averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 41% from the field. He also recorded 1.7 steals per game in this series against Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp-led Sonics.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 1996 NBA Finals MVP Votes



- Michael Jordan: 6

- Shawn Kemp: 3

- Dennis Rodman: 2 1996 NBA Finals MVP Votes- Michael Jordan: 6- Shawn Kemp: 3- Dennis Rodman: 2 https://t.co/7QdOdOf5gW

Through the first three games, MJ averaged more than 31 points per game in 46% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from the perimeter. However, Sonics head coach George Karl decided to put Payton on MJ after Game 3 as the Sonics were on the brink of getting swept in the Finals.

Michael Jordan's numbers dropped for the next three games as the Bulls lost Games 4 and 5 to the Sonics thanks to incredible performances from Shawn Kemp, especially in Game 5.

However, this victory was short-lived as MJ and the Bulls turned up in Game 6 at home to clinch the championship in a 87-75 victory on the night. His Airness was awarded the Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career and this marked the first of three consecutive championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far