Revisited: "This guy has done more spectacular things than any basketball player I've ever seen" - LA Lakers legend calls Michael Jordan the most skilled player ever

In the latest edition of Revisited, Jerry West showed his admiration for Michael Jordan. The LA Lakers legend had one of the best eyes for talent and he's still in awe at all the spectacular things Jordan was able to do on the basketball court.

West was a guest on the "Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch" podcast on fubo Sports Network last October 13th, 2021. The Hall of Famer spoke about a variety of topics, including his admiration for Jordan. Here's what West had to say about Jordan:

"I really like Michael Jordan, and he and I are friendly, and he never changes. He just doesn't change. He's the same guy all the time. I still see him every once in a while. This guy has done more spectacular things than any basketball player I've ever seen.

"The thing that people don't realize is some of the stuff he could do. He was the best defensive player in the league, and he was the best offensive player."

Jerry West was considered the best shooting guard ever until Michael Jordan arrived in the NBA back in 1984.

Despite getting passed by Jordan, West will always be known as "The Logo." He's also one of the best judges of talent in NBA history, so it's legitimate when he called MJ the most skilled player he has ever laid his eyes on. West said:

"This guy had an extra gear. Oh, my God. I just... maybe the most... he's the most skilled player I've ever seen."

In addition to his skills, Jordan had the talent and work ethic that catapulted him to greatness. He went on to become the greatest player ever, winning five MVPs, six Finals MVPs and six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

He also made basketball a global game as a member of the "Dream Team" that won the gold medal in the 1992 Olympics.

Michael Jordan hugs Jerry West at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA honored the 75 greatest players in history at halftime of the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland. Michael Jordan and Jerry West were among those in attendance, with the two legends sharing a wonderful moment after the ceremony.

In the video below, Jordan can be seen stopping and following West to give him a hug. MJ spoke a little bit with West before LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka approached him.

The Chicago Bulls legend also greeted Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, afterwards.

In an interview with John Thompson back in 2003, Jordan was asked if he was GOAT. The six-time NBA champ said it was false because he never had the opportunity to play against the greats before him.

Jordan named Jerry West and Oscar Robertson as players he wanted to play against and test their greatness, stating:

"I didn't play against all the great players prior to me, and those were the players that influenced my game. It's a great honor, don't get me wrong, but I'd love to play against Jerry West to determine if I was a better guard than him, or Oscar Robertson, but we will never know."

