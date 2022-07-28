Revisited: "Whatever, f**k this bulls**t" - Ron Harper recalls wanting to guard Michael Jordan on 'The Shot' in 1989 playoffs

"The Shot" is arguably one of the most famous shots of Michael Jordan's career. Jordan hit the game-winning buzzer beater to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deciding Game 5 of the Chicago Bulls' first-round matchup in 1989.

Jordan hit the famous shot over Craig Ehlo, who was one of the best players for the Cavaliers at the time. However, Ehlo's then-teammate, Ron Harper, wanted to guard his future Bulls teammate.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Revisited, Harper expressed his disappointment at not being the primary defender of "The Shot." The five-time champ felt that he could have done a better job than Ehlo, but then-Cavaliers coach Lenny Wilkens disagreed.

"Coach I got MJ. I got MJ," Harper said. "But the coach goes, 'I am going to put Ehlo on MJ.' And I'm like, "Yeah, okay. Whatever, f**k this bulls**t."

Ron Harper talking about "The Shot" by MJ in The Last Dance. "F--- this bulls---."Ron Harper talking about "The Shot" by MJ in The Last Dance. "F--- this bulls---." 😅Ron Harper talking about "The Shot" by MJ in The Last Dance. https://t.co/WYyhBoPhMH

Harper was a tall guard who might or might not have done a better job than Ehlo. Nevertheless, Jordan's iconic celebration after hitting "The Shot" will always be part of his lore and NBA history.

Eventually, things worked out for Harper. He was traded by the Cavaliers to the LA Clippers in 1989 before he signed with the Bulls as a free agent in 1994. Harper became an integral part of Chicago's three-peat from 1996 to 1998. He added two more championships to his resume as part of the LA Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

Michael Jordan hit "The Shot" in 1989

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan was already a superstar when he hit "The Shot" in the 1989 playoffs. However, the game-winning shot catapulted him to an even higher level of superstardom. Let's take a look at the history of "The Shot."

The Chicago Bulls entered the 1989 postseason as the sixth seed, taking on the third-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls won Game 1 in Cleveland before the Cavaliers evened up the series. Chicago took a 2-1 series lead, but the Cavaliers forced a deciding Game 5 with an overtime win in Game 4.

Game 5 came down to the wire, with the Cavaliers having a one-point lead late in the final quarter. Jordan gave the Bulls the lead with six seconds left in the game. However, Craig Ehlo hit a layup to give Cleveland a 100-99 lead with just three seconds on the clock.

Brad Sellers inbounded the ball, passing to Jordan who created a bit of separation. Jordan then hit his iconic shot from the foul line over Ehlo at the buzzer. His celebration was even more iconic as he leaped into the air and hit multiple fist pumps. In the background was Ehlo, who fell to the floor in agony from the defeat.

Jordan ended the game with 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Bulls advanced to the Eastern Conferen semifinals to face the New York Knicks. They beat the Knicks 4-2 but fell in six games against eventual champions Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals.

