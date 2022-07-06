“What is there that says title contender?” - Ric Bucher believes there is zero chance of the LA Lakers winning the title if they acquire Kyrie Irving

While most of the focus has shifted to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving is still a big name to watch throughout the NBA offseason. After opting into his player option for next season, there is a chance the All-Star guard will find himself in a new home before the regular season begins.

Since Irving first sought sign-and-trades, only one team has emerged with any real interest. That's the LA Lakers. LeBron James and company missed the playoffs last season, and a big splash like this could change the trajectory of the franchise.

Because they have James, the Lakers are going to be in the conversation of contenders. However, FS1's Ric Bucher feels that even if LA adds Irving, the Lakers would still not bea legitimate threat to make a title run.

"The core of this team, what is there that says title contender?" Bucher said. "There's no argument I can make that says this is a championship-winning team. There's no chance they are going to win a championship."

Kyrie Irving does not solve all of the LA Lakers' problems

He may bring a lot of baggage off the floor, but Kyrie Irving is still an impactful player in the league. In the 29 games he played last year, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The Lakers would get better if they acquired Irving, but he wouldn't solve all their problems.

For starters, the Lakers don't have the depth to compete in the Western Conference.

So far in free agency, they've managed to sign Lonnie Walker, Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson. On top of that, they lost Malik Monk to the Sacramento Kings. While the guys who were brought in are all good rotational pieces, they do not match up to other supporting casts they will be squaring off against.

Another issue for the Lakers is availability.

Along with his off-the-court antics, Irving has a concerning injury history. Pairing him alongside Anthony Davis, who has struggled to stay on the court, could be problematic. LeBron James is gearing up for his 20th season and will also need time off throughout the year as well. Given all these factors, it's questionable if this big three would be able to stay healthy by the time the postseason rolls around.

If the Lakers manage to land Irving for Russell Westbrook, it'd be a huge victory for them. But much more work needs to be done if LA wants to get back in the title hunt.

