“Rich a** kids, this ain’t yo mama's house” - Shaquille O’Neal quotes Kanye West's "Easy" lyrics as he talks about the struggling LA Lakers

The 2021-2022 LA Lakers have found themselves in an uphill battle this NBA season. One that, should they come out on top, will see them restore hope in the franchise and gain back the trust of their fanbase. However, it remains to be seen whether this campaign will turn out to be a success, with no one knowing what to expect during a Lakers game these days.

Having featured in 45 games this season, the Lakers have lost 23 times, with hopes of making it to the playoffs getting narrower with every loss. They are currently ranked 8th in the NBA Western Conference, losing their 7th spot to the Minnesota Timberwolves after the 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Speaking on his show "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in the latest episode called "The Big Wig," LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on the Lakers woes. He echoed what we all know to be true about the Lakers this season: "it's trouble in paradise," while subtly calling out the players using a Kanye West lyric off the artist's song titled "Easy."

"Kanye went off on that song, he said 'rich a** kids this ain’t your Mama’s house, climb on top of your brother shoulders get that top ramen out.' It’s trouble in paradise."

Shaquille O'Neal believes NBA players are looking to make a name for themeslves against the LA Lakers' stars

The LA Lakers' struggles continued as they suffered a defeat to the Indiana Pacers in their last outing. They took an early advantage, leading the Pacers by nine points by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the tables had begun to turn as the Lakers' lead was cut to just three-points, as the Pacers led the scoring in the second quarter.

The Pacers were firing on all cylinders as they tried to secure a comeback. Which they pulled off in the fourth quarter as they took the lead for the first time in the game. They posted 35 points in the fourth quarter against the Lakers 25 points, winning the game by a 7-point differential.

Shaquille O'Neal has highlighted one of the problems the Lakers are facing. During his podcast show, he added that the Lakers are being held to a "higher standard," especially because of their star-studded roster.

"This is the problem that I know for a fact, we are held to a higher standard. Especially with the more superstars you add to the roster... You got a roster that's stacked, you're expected to play well and play well all the time."

Shaq further postulated that the Lakers, as well as their well-known stars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, currently find themselves with a target on their back. With every young player in the league wanting to take a swipe at the future "Hall of Famers" in order to make a name for themselves.

"Now on the other hand, the other guys are looking at them at all those Hall of Famers on the roster, like man! I could go against LeBron, Carmelo, Brody, I can get my name by going at them. So the energy is not matched. I watched the last 10 games, they are trying to do this great fourth quarter run. That's what old people do, we try to save it."

