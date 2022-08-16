"Rich Paul recruiting clients at the wedding", "She waited until he got that contract" - Fans send in rib-tickling reactions to NBA stars being present at Draymond Green's wedding

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee tied the knot in front of several notable celebrities yesterday. The wedding was a star-studded event, with famous rappers DaBaby and Roddy Rich performing for the guests.

Green's teammates were at the wedding, especially Steph Curry, who was seen with Jayson Tatum and LeBron James.

(via tatum_camps/IG) Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul and company at Draymond Green's wedding

(via nichelle/IG)



Mav Carter and LeBron James having a blast at Draymond Green's Wedding

Seth Curry, Rich Paul, Andre Iguodala and Maverick Carter were also in attendance.

NBA fans give hilarious reactions to Draymond Green's wedding

(L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors backstage at the 2022 ESPYs

Several NBA players were at the event and fans had fun making up hypothetical scenarios. Many taunted Jayson Tatum for partying with players who beat him.

Draymond: Welcome to the Draymond Green Show everybody. We have a great show for you today... @ClutchPointsApp Her: I take you, Draymond Green, to be my husband...Draymond: Welcome to the Draymond Green Show everybody. We have a great show for you today... @ClutchPointsApp Her: I take you, Draymond Green, to be my husband...Draymond: Welcome to the Draymond Green Show everybody. We have a great show for you today...

Berg81 @keepitrealist81 @ClutchPointsApp Draymond isn’t in the photo as he’s setting screens on the dance floor @ClutchPointsApp Draymond isn’t in the photo as he’s setting screens on the dance floor

Ewtf @_ewtf @TheWarriorsTalk Tatum has 2 dads in that picture @TheWarriorsTalk Tatum has 2 dads in that picture

𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐇 @wolfgodrich @TheWarriorsTalk Steph let tatum borrow one of his rings. @TheWarriorsTalk Steph let tatum borrow one of his rings.

Brian @AicherGA @Ballislife Pictures taken with an iPhone 2 @Ballislife Pictures taken with an iPhone 2

Gzg @GeorgeGalantis @ClutchPointsApp Good time for Mav to apologize to Curry and understand anybody can say anything wen u aren’t face to face. Go apologize to the legend @ClutchPointsApp Good time for Mav to apologize to Curry and understand anybody can say anything wen u aren’t face to face. Go apologize to the legend

The Celtics Files @CelticsFiles I guess Grant Williams didn’t get the invite to Draymond Green’s wedding 🤣 I guess Grant Williams didn’t get the invite to Draymond Green’s wedding 🤣 https://t.co/1izUyjDJfB

delly ✨ @tobeafly_ Did Adele attend Draymond green’s wedding Did Adele attend Draymond green’s wedding😩

bruh really? @russians0824 @ClutchPointsApp Cooked him and then invited him to the feast @ClutchPointsApp Cooked him and then invited him to the feast

Additionally, Green's former coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo, was also at the wedding and was seen chatting with LeBron James.

James complimented Izzo on his 2023 class, especially high school phenom Xavier Booker, who recently committed to the Spartans.

Per Steven Izzo’s Instagram, James ran into Lupe & Tom last night. 5 commit Xavier Booker also talked about the interaction on his IG Live, saying that Izzo told him that LeBron was impressed by Izzo’s current recruiting class, specifically Booker. LeBron James x Tom IzzoPer Steven Izzo’s Instagram, James ran into Lupe & Tom last night. 5commit Xavier Booker also talked about the interaction on his IG Live, saying that Izzo told him that LeBron was impressed by Izzo’s current recruiting class, specifically Booker. LeBron James x Tom Izzo 👀Per Steven Izzo’s Instagram, James ran into Lupe & Tom last night. 5⭐️ commit Xavier Booker also talked about the interaction on his IG Live, saying that Izzo told him that LeBron was impressed by Izzo’s current recruiting class, specifically Booker. https://t.co/wfVw6NjSny

DB @derekbrooks_ @SpartanAvenueFS @SpartanTailgate .... asked if there was a spot for bronny too *eyeball emoji* @SpartanAvenueFS @SpartanTailgate .... asked if there was a spot for bronny too *eyeball emoji*

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee jokes about her husband's technical fouls and the wedding fund

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Green has a reputation for arguing with the referees to the point where he gets ejected. Many fans believe he went too far with the officials in the NBA Finals and should have received technical fouls on multiple occasions.

Green is known as a hot-head with a history of ejections and suspensions who enjoys pushing himself to the limits to win.

He was fined a bunch of times this year, be it "flipping off" the fans at Memphis or abusing a referee. His fiancee and now wife Hazel Renee joked with People Magazine during the red carpet ceremony of the 2022 ESPYs, calling the technical fouls "money down the drain." Renee said:

"There's the wedding budget right there," Renee said, referring to lost money that could've been used for the pair's upcoming nuptials. "If anyone wants to know where's the wedding budget, it's right there in text."

Since 2015, he has been in the top 10 in the league in technical fouls drawn every season. He had led the league in that category in 2016, 2019 and 2022. However, Hazel Renee admitted that she enjoyed the one against Memphis in the playoffs, saying:

"The one in Memphis, in the playoffs, I really enjoyed. I enjoyed that one a lot. So that was fun."

