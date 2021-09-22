Rich Paul says Ben Simmons would do whatever needed to get out of Philadelphia 76ers: Jay Williams

Ben Simmons has been in the news over the last few weeks over his growing difference with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year-old has made his intentions clear that he wants out of Philly and is willing to do anything for it. This was once again confirmed by Jay Williams on The Bart and Hahn show. Speaking to Ben Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, while sharing excerpts from their conversation, Williams said:

"I talked to Rich Paul and he was the one that told me: 'We want out, we want out. And we'll go to whatever degree we have to go to, in order to get out. We'll be anywhere but in Philly."

Rich Paul is known to be one of the best agents in the NBA and he has previously handled some high profile clients like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He thinks a lot about the betterment of his clients, which ensures that Ben Simmons will be out of Philly after four years with them.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Adrian Wojnarowski earlier reported that Ben Simmons would not report to training camp with the Sixers next week. The 25-year-old is ready to face repercussions and all the fines that come with it, but his main motive is to move out of Philly.

Which team is perfect for Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons is one of the most elite passers in the modern-day game. Although he had a dismal run in the playoffs, there is no doubting his potential. His market value may have come down after his performance during the post-season, but there is no doubt that there will be many teams coming in for him.

He is still young and has a lot of basketball left in him. A team like the New Orleans Pelicans or New York Knicks would be ideal, as these are the franchises that need to fill - up the point-guard position. Simmons would certainly go to a big city team and prove his worth once again in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers will try and find the right trade package, as they would want to secure some benefit from his exit. Speaking about the ideal team for Simmons, Jay Williams said:

"The team that you go right away is the Golden State Warriors. I know they have Draymond Green and there are some cap-restrictions there. But with James Wisemen, Andrew Wiggins you have some pieces there that could be utilized. For him playing with great three-point shooters, to play with people who understand floor spacing, playing with a continuity system, playing in a team that allows you to spread the floor. If I were Ben Simmons and if I wanted to be traded out, you tell me what team can utilize him better than Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back on that team."

As of now, there is no clarity about a possible destination for Ben Simmons. However, any team availing of his services adds a lot to their roster. His ability to impact the game without producing those big numbers makes him a special talent.

