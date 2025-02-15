"Rich Paul sent black SUV’s" - NBA fans chime in on Victor Wembanyama dubbing LeBron James as most underrated player

Victor Wembanyama will make his All-Star debut this year, while LeBron James will make his record 21st appearance. King James earned a starting spot and was picked by Shaquille O’Neal to play for the “OGs.” Wemby made it as a reserve after coaches voted him in and will suit up for Charles Barkley’s “Global Stars.”

Leading to the All-Star weekend, the Frenchman had a question-and-answer episode with "NBA on TNT." When asked about whose game is the most underrated in the league, Wembanyama took time to think about his answer before going with James.

Fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama’s answer:

“Rich Paul sent black SUV’s tears man.”

One fan said:

“wemby knows fckn ball.”

Another fan added:

“We’ve been calling the guy King for 25 years. What else needs to be done to rate him correctly?”

@PCakeSyrDrizzle continued:

“Wemby gonna be an All-Star from now on”

@NoLimitsRiq commented:

“He’s absolutely correct. Some people argue he’s not even top 10 right now which is ridiculous.”

LeBron James will start in an All-Star game for the 21st time on Sunday. To become a starter, a player has to be voted in by fans, the media and fellow players. The frequency of his appearance in the event as a non-reserve proves how most are aware of James’ game.

Victor Wembanyama might not share the court with LeBron James in the All-Star game

The NBA tweaked the All-Star format this year. Instead of the traditional East versus West format, a mini-tournament will determine the winner. "Inside the NBA" hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith divided the players into three teams. The winner of the Rising Stars challenge becomes the fourth team in the competition.

The tournament begins with Barkley’s Global Stars, led by Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, taking on Smith’s Young Stars, headed by Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson. LeBron James and Steph Curry, bannering Team Shaq, will face the selection managed by Candace Parker.

The single-game elimination means that the winners will battle for the championship. Wembanyama is debuting in the All-Star game but might not share the floor with James if either teams gets eliminated after losing the first game.

