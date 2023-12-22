The prolific ESPN play-by-play announcer recalled with nostalgia watching the New York Knicks play on Christmas Day both as a child and an adult. When it came to ranking his top NBA moment on Christmas Day, however, Ruocco threw an assist to his colleague. Richard Jefferson, an ESPN NBA analyst, delivered a Christmas gift to the Cleveland Cavaliers by posterizing Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

“RJ’s dunk was at a key moment and part of an epic game,” Ruocco told Sportskeeda. “It’s a ridiculous highlight. I’m also biased now because Richard is my good friend, so I would put that No. 1.”

Ruocco talked to Sportskeeda about a number of topics surrounding the NBA’s Christmas Day games including the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks (noon ET, ESPN), the Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (2:30 pm ET, ABC/ESPN), the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics (5 pm ET, ABC/ESPN), the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8 pm ET, ESPN) and the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (10:30 pm ET, ESPN).

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

This Christmas Day slate has 3 recent rivalries, a historic rivalry and the last 2 champions facing off. How would you rate it, and how does it compare to previous years?

Ruocco:

“It’s outstanding. One of the things that I feel like the NBA is amazing about it is the partnership with making the schedule with the broadcast networks. Everything feels like it makes sense when they do it. Our games this year really make sense. Lakers-Celtics is obviously the best rivalry in NBA history. There’s a chance it could be a Finals preview. That’s certainly not off the table. The game I’ll be doing is Warriors-Nuggets, obviously, Golden State has plenty of its own drama. Steph [Curry] continues to be right alongside LeBron [James] as the premiere draw for NBA audiences. The Nuggets are every bit in position to be able to defend their title. With [Nikola] Jokic, everybody knows how great he is. But just for me getting to call a game, if you watch him courtside he is so absurdly good with the way he affects every aspect of the game. You catch yourself saying, ‘Wow!’"

"There are a lot of other great matchups, too. So, I think it’s an awesome slate. But I’d say Celtics-Lakers is the top because of the history and how both good teams are. Also with the season that LeBron is having, I don’t think we should take for granted his greatness. It’s almost impossible not to because he always has lived up to every expectation we’ve ever had, and then exceeded it. So by nature, we take it for granted. We don’t know what it’s like to see him not be great. This is a guy who was literally great the second he walked through the door and still is two-plus decades later. But there will come a time where he’s not here anymore. This is a good game to acknowledge how special he is and how often, after all of this time, we still get to see him leading a really good contending team in a premier matchup. We’re all watching thinking, ‘LeBron could drop 35 [points] on Christmas Day.'"

"I also always love noon games at the Garden on Christmas. That was always special to me. That’s usually the game I do. There is energy to it. Back when there was not a slate of five games, there was a time where it was just that afternoon game at the Garden. There is a very unique energy to it. It’s almost a built-in tradition for a lot of people. You can feel that when you walk into the arena and when you’re watching the game as well.”

The Celtics are absolutely rolling and have the edge in head-to-head matchups recently. Do you think LeBron can pull out another signature Christmas win, or does the best starting lineup in the NBA prevent it from staying close?

Ruocco:

"The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA. The way their starting five meshes, the way this group has knocked on the door in recent years, but haven’t gotten over the hump and the changes they’ve made to try to get over the hump, I find all of that to be a very fitting part of their story if they go all the way this year. Most NBA fans are aware of how great they have been this year. But Christmas Day obviously exposes you to a broader audience. So it’s going to be fun for people to watch the Celtics and go, ‘Oh my gosh; this starting five is ridiculous!’ This team is excellent and will be a hard out for anybody in the East or West."

Cavaliers Celtics Basketball

"For the Lakers, we saw them win the In-Season tournament and how they’ve handled the first half of the season. Are they also in the inner circle of contenders in the league? Right now, you can say this team is capable. One game shouldn’t swing it that much one way or another. But if the Lakers come out and beat the Celtics on Christmas Day and LeBron scores 35 [points] and AD [Anthony Davis] scores 38, I guarantee you the conversation and the aftermath of that is going to be, ‘How likely will we see them in the Finals?’”

With Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension, we presume the Warriors will face the Nuggets without him. How do you see that affecting the dynamic with this specific matchup with not having Draymond to defend Jokic and his offensive playmaking?

Ruocco:

“The Warriors have had success against Denver in recent years. Even going into the playoffs last year when everyone talked about Denver as the No. 1 title contender, there was a thought that the one team they probably wouldn’t want to see is the Warriors. Would last year’s version of the Warriors have been able to handle Denver in the playoffs? I don’t think many people [think that]. Denver was pretty clear, by far, the best team in the NBA. But the point is an interesting one. That matchup in the past has given Denver trouble. Of course a huge piece of that matchup is Draymond, his ability to guard Jokic, the way he can switch and the way they can play small. If he’s not there, it changes their dynamic completely."

"One thing that I have appreciated about the Warriors is they have not been shy at all when they have been discussing Draymond’s value to the team even while they discuss the frustration with his actions and the way it’s affecting the team and how unacceptable it has become. They’re very clear that they need him. They’re right about that. Obviously, it adds an additional storyline for us because it’s not just about that game. It’s also about the Warriors and the aftermath of the Draymond incident organizationally, mentally, emotionally and on the floor. The Warriors may think they’ll find their way into the playoffs. But I don’t know that they’re going to. We assume they will, but who are the teams that they are definitively jumping over that are ahead of them right now? You could say maybe New Orleans or Houston. But the other teams that are ahead of them – Phoenix, the Clippers Lakers, Kings, Mavs, Thunder, Nuggets, Minnesota – they are legitimate. The further you fall behind, the more an issue you’re going to have just to claw into the playoff and Play-in picture."

"They are in a lot of trouble when it comes to the playoffs. Though there is a lot of runway left, they’re in trouble. We saw that last season where they had to play with their hair on fire at the end of the regular season just to make it. They won an epic seven-game series against the Kings. But they were out of gas after that. That’s part of how we look at it. They may be also this juxtaposition on the dynasty that was and what we’re perhaps seeing come apart after an incredible run. Then there is a dynasty that could be built in Denver because of the continuity and contract situations of their core guys.”

Suns vs Mavericks is going to have a lot of layered storylines. How do you think the Mavs fare against the big 3 Suns defensively?

Ruocco:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the type of game where both offenses are just able to light it up. There’s something fun about that. The Mavericks are definitely in a better position to do some things defensively than they were last season. Dereck Lively II has fit like a glove for what they’ve needed. Dallas is not an incredible defensive team by any means. But their offense is good enough that they don’t have to be great. They have to be a decent defense and an incredible offense. You can put Phoenix in a similar place. Especially when they get all of their guys back, they should be an incredible offense down the stretch of the game."

"So for both teams, the philosophy is a little bit similar. They’re decent enough defensively to allow their offenses to shine. That will be a good test for each of them on how they handle the other team. Plus, there is the KD [Kevin Durant] and Kyrie [Irving] component, assuming he is back and able to play. I feel better about where Dallas is defensively, even though they’re not great. They’ve been good enough to win games, which they weren’t last season after the Kyrie trade. Even if that won’t be their calling card, it can be a livable flaw.”

Mavericks Nuggets Basketball

RJ and JJ have both been high on the Suns and the Mavs so far, but who do you think they’ll bet on?

Ruocco:

“I don’t know who they like more between Phoenix and Dallas. I have a feeling it’s probably Phoenix. I know those guys love [Devin] Booker so much. JJ would call him a basketball sicko because he’s someone who is just obsessed with the game. That’s also what KD is. Then you add in [Bradley] Beal. They have to get enough out of [Jusuf] Nurkic. [Drew] Eubanks has been good for them. We saw Phoenix up close, and I know after we watched them, we thought they would be really tough."

"They have some issues defensively. But what Booker looks like at point guard is a huge answer to a big question for them going into the season with not having a traditional point guard. He has looked so good in that role. Without speaking for them since they have the right to change their opinions as they see more evidence. I got the feeling they are probably a little higher on Phoenix. But I also know JJ played for a short period of time in Dallas with Luka [Doncic] and loved playing with him and loved him as a guy. What Luka has done this season is downright special. The question now is can it be special enough to elevate that team past some teams that are more put together with top-tier talent.”

What’s your take on the Giannis game ball fiasco?

Ruocco:

“I’ve never seen an NBA player care so deeply about an NBA game ball. But maybe that’s also because we don’t actually see it. In baseball, we see stories of the fan willing to trade the first home-run ball, 300th home-run ball or the 700th home-run ball for this, this and that. Or you see them throw the ball in the dugout. But in basketball, I had never seen someone walk off the court with a game ball underneath their arm. I can’t ever remember seeing that. It was interesting to see publicly caring about taking home the game ball because it doesn’t usually happen in the NBA.”

What’s a top Christmas moment in your mind, over your past decade+ in broadcasting as well as in NBA history?

Ruocco:

“The Cavs and Warriors game when my colleague, Richard Jefferson, threw down that ridiculous dunk [in 2016]. That is my No. 1 Christmas moment. That rivalry was so awesome. There was so much juice behind those matchups between the Cavs and Warriors. RJ’s dunk was at a key moment and part of an epic game. It’s a ridiculous highlight. I’m also biased now because Richard is my good friend, so I would put that No. 1. I’m the point guard. I have to make sure I get my guys the ball.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.