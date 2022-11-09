Richard Jefferson on LeBron James with the Lakers stuck in a rut: “Signing that extension was the biggest mistake he's made in his career”

LeBron James decided to stay longer with the LA Lakers after he signed a two-year $97.1 million extension in August. But Richard Jefferson, his former teammate, thinks committing to the franchise was the biggest blunder of the star's career.

After years of winning titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers, King James astonished everyone with his decision to extend his stay with the Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

The management hasn't done anything relevant to turn things around, and the Lakers are off to a 2-8 start after going 33-49 last season. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has given the 18-time All-Star a subpar roster this season. The players who surround James aren't helping him win, which is why Jefferson thinks James' commitment to the Lakers isn't helping his career.

"Signing that extension was the biggest mistake he's made in his career," the ESPN analyst said. "Signing this extension last summer, it was just so confusing to me, 'cause I think he did it because he was committed to the organization.

"We knew what this team was a year ago, and they haven't added any tangible pieces. ... The biggest confusion of all of the extensions ... because you're like, 'What has Rob Pelinka done?'"

#NBATwitter #LakeShow "I haven't spoke to him, but I feel like him signing that extension was the biggest mistake he's made in his career. And I stand by that." @Rjeff24 on LeBron James "I haven't spoke to him, but I feel like him signing that extension was the biggest mistake he's made in his career. And I stand by that."@Rjeff24 on LeBron James#NBATwitter #LakeShow https://t.co/eaEBselCad

The current squad has struggled to win due to the lack of outside shooting, a need the front office should've addressed long ago.

Los Angeles also lacks in size and strength. The only capable big man who can battle opposing bigs is Anthony Davis. The Lakers will play the LA Clippers (6-5) on Wednesday night. They're hoping to get back to the win column after they lost their third straight game, falling to the Utah Jazz 139-116 on Monday night.

Father Time is closing in on LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the best all-around players of all time. Over the years, he's developed his game. Coming into the league in 2003, he didn't have the most reliable jumpshot. Over the years, he's developed it and has used it as one of his offensive weapons.

While James is averaging 24.3 points per game this season, his deep shooting is struggling. He's shooting 21.0% from 3-point range. At times, his shots don't even hit the rim.

Will Gottlieb @Will_Gottlieb I have no words I have no words https://t.co/AaqIMbB87U

Additionally, he's been dealing with more injuries. The four-time MVP is having more rest this season. He's missed more games in his previous four seasons as a Laker than he did in his first 15 seasons combined.

James isn't immortal in the basketball world. Father Time is slowly catching up to him. There is nothing he can do if his body keeps failing him. The only thing he can probably control is the Lakers surrounding him with a decent cast, so his twilight years won't be put to waste.

