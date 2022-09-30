"The game is a joke for him, he's playing a different game" - Richard Jefferson praises Luka Doncic, says he's as special as LeBron James without the physical gifts

Luka Doncic is expected to have another big season following the Dallas Mavericks' run to the Western Conference finals last season. Former NBA champion and analyst Richard Jefferson praised Doncic and called him a special player like LeBron James.

On the "Road Trippin'" podcast, the trio of Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie discussed Doncic and the Mavericks ahead of the new season. Both Jefferson and Frye like the Mavericks' chances of repeating their success this season. Jefferson pointed out how great of a player Doncic is and compared him to "The King":

"Luka is as special as 'Bron is. "Luka is that type of special. LeBron James is going to go down as one or two, depending on what your opinion is on the greatest basketball player. Luka is that special. The way he plays the game, what he's able to do.

"The dominance that he's had at an early age, like the game is a joke for him. He's playing a different game. Does he have the physical gifts to play as long as LeBron? That's yet to be seen, but currently does he have the same type of 'they're playing a different kind of basketball game than everyone else'? Yes, like Luka is that guy."

Richard Jefferson added that he likes what the Dallas Mavericks are doing by taking their time to build around Luka Doncic. The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, but they added Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. Tyler Dorsey, who played great for Greece at the EuroBasket, also looks like a good pickup.

Second-round draft pick Jaden Hardy looks like a talented scorer, however, it might take the rookie a few years to establish himself as a starter. Spencer Dinwiddie steps into Brunson's role and Tim Hardaway Jr. will return from injury.

Luka Doncic stayed active in the offseason, playing for Slovenia at the EuroBasket. He looks like he's in game shape and ready to go. Get ready for some "Luka Magic".

Comparisons between Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has already established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Depending on your opinion, James is in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan. Luka Doncic is on the right trajectory after just his fourth year in the league.

Doncic has averaged 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists so far in his young career. He has led the Dallas Mavericks to three playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference finals last season.

James, on the other hand, averaged 26.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his first four years in Cleveland. He missed the postseason in his first two years, but led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in his fourth year.

In terms of accolades, Doncic and James each had three All-Star appearances in their first four seasons. However, Doncic has three All-NBA First Team selections compared to James' one.

