Rick Fox tries his luck with Brittany Renner, who shocked Shannon Sharpe while revealing the number of men she's had intimate relationships with

Brittany Renner has caught Rick Fox’s attention following her interview with Shannon Sharpe. The fitness model shocked the NFL legend and fans of the show when she admitted to having sex with 35 men. Sharpe was so taken aback that he had to take a couple of swigs of alcohol to settle himself down. Renner’s claim, however, may have only enticed many, including Fox.

Hours after Renner’s interview went viral, one of Kobe Bryant’s former teammates couldn’t resist shooting his shot. The three-time NBA champ cheekily tweeted this to try his luck on the IG fan favorite:

“Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 - #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rick Fox’s tweet aimed at Brittany Renner almost felt desperate. Coming from someone who was previously married to Vanessa Williams, the former Miss America, fans couldn’t resist trolling the former Laker.

“My guy Rick Fox, chillllll”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fox, at the height of his NBA career, was arguably one of the most popular players among women. He had the looks and was married to Williams, which made him even more intriguing. Those days may have long been over. He’s now chasing after someone who admittedly has an “impressive” body count.

Most NBA fans became aware of Brittany Renner during her controversial back-and-forth with P.J. Washington. The Charlotte Hornets forward accused her former girlfriend of “faking things” after the two split. Renner lambasted Washington in response to his tweets and said in an interview that everything about their relationship was “planned.”

Expand Tweet

Despite Renner’s expansive body count and history with another NBA player, Fox couldn’t care less. He’s not even hesitating to make his intentions known.

Brittany Renner hasn’t responded to Rick Fox’s tweet

Rick Fox’s message for Brittany Renner has already gained close to 4 million views. The fitness model should already know by now that a former NBA player is willing to be added to her list.

So far, she hasn’t publicly responded and may turn down Fox. He has long since retired from pro basketball, something Renner might not be enticed with.

Still, the “Judge This Cover” author is known to make some wild and controversial decisions. Not many will be surprised if he would accommodate Rick Fox just for the fun of it.

Also read: “Brittany Renner just got $24 million”: PJ Washington’s lucrative $48,000,000 contract draws rib-tickling reactions from NBA fans on Reddit