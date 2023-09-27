Rick Ross and Meek Mill's latest snap featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's jerseys fires up ‘the Diesel’ ahead of new single release

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has long been a big fan of hip-hop music, even releasing four rap albums of his own back in the 1990s. So, naturally, 'the Diesel' appears to be highly anticipating the release of rappers Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s latest collab titled “Shaq & Kobe.”

The track, which pays tribute to O’Neal as well as late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is set to be released on Sept. 29. Shaq already posted about the single’s upcoming release on Instagram, on Monday.

However, on Tuesday, he continued to hype up the release by sharing a series of promotional graphics to his IG stories. This includes one image that Rick Ross recently shared to his IG stories as well.

The graphic features Rick Ross and Meek Mill posing like O’Neal and Bryant in their Lakers jerseys. At the bottom of the image is one of the duo’s NBA championship trophies and one of O’Neal’s NBA Finals MVP trophies.

The graphic is, of course, a reference to a photo of the legendary Lakers duo following one of their three straight titles from 2000 to 2002.

Check out the graphic below:

Promotional graphic for Rick Ross and Meek Mill's upcoming single “Shaq & Kobe.”

Meek Mill on the inspiration for his upcoming Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant-themed “Shaq & Kobe” collab with Rick Ross

Rapper Meek Mill and the artwork for his upcoming Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant-themed “Shaq & Kobe” collab with Rick Ross

As for the inspiration for Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s upcoming “Shaq & Kobe” single, Meek Mill touched on it in a recent Twitter post.

The Rapper said that growing up, Kobe Bryant was like a father figure to him, who consistently motivated him to be great. So, the single is his way of paying tribute to the Lakers legend:

“Kobe and Shaq … Rip to the goat legend and father! I learned my motivation and ambition from you. I ain’t have a dad … I was going off y’all. Thank you,” Meek Mill tweeted.

Given O’Neal and Bryant’s immense popularity among both basketball and hip-hop fans, the track is almost sure to be a massive hit upon its release.

