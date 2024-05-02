"Rigged motherf**ker gonna force a game 7": NBA fans in splits over referee assignment for Knicks v Sixers in pivotal Game 6

Game 6 in the Knicks v Sixers series is set to tip off from Philly on Thursday night, with anticipation among fans at an all-time high. With the Philadelphia 76eres facing elimination, Tyrese Maxey had a massive 46-point outing that included a game-saving shot to force overtime. With the Sixers' hopes still alive, the team will look to even the series at 3-3 in order to force a Game 7.

Ahead of tonight's game, the NBA has announced the referee assignments, with Scott Foster listed as the Crew Chief. The longtime referee has drawn criticism for his work in the past, specifically regarding his infamous rivalry with Chris Paul and the league's 2007 betting scandal.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with many of the mindset that the NBA called in Foster to ensure the Knicks v Sixers series goes to a Game 7. In response to the news on social media, fans began to weigh in, both making jokes, and criticizing Foster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As some fans allege, Foster would ensure that the series goes to a Game 7:

"I hope everyone knows that rigged mother fucker Scott foster gonna force a game 7 Knicks in 7" - @JoeJospeyy (Twitter)

"NBA breaking out the extender" - @OhSaroast (Twitter)

"this is going to game 7. safest bet you can do this playoffs, lol nba wants a game 7 in MSG" - @Forty1Seventy7 (Twitter)

Other fans, though, seemed to indicate that they believe Foster refereeing would ensure a New York Knicks win:

"Oh boy Scott foster is gonna rig this shit for Knicks to win" - @Pug1x

Others believe that with Foster serving as the crew chief for Knicks v Sixers, the assignment would favor Joel Embiid and the 76ers:

Expand Tweet

"yay i cant wait to watch embiid have 30 free throw attempts!!!" - @PJtheher0 (Twitter)

"Embid about to get 30 FTs." - @Dougie123G (Twitter)

As one fan pointed out, though, Knicks fans think Foster's involvement favors Philadelphia, while Philly fans feel Foster's involvement will favor New York:

"My favorite thing about Scott Foster… Philly fans think it’s over the league assigned him to advance the NYC market. NY fans think it’s going seven because the league wants a huge television boost this weekend" - @SRochesterNBA (Twitter)

Along with Foster, the game will see fellow veteran Bill Kennedy serve as the Referee for the game, with Mark Lindsay as the Umpire. In the event that an alternate is needed, JB DeRosa will be on hand to step in.

Looking at the New York Knicks' recent games with Scott Foster refereeing ahead of Knicks v Sixers Game 6

As mentioned previously, some fans are of the mindset that Foster's involvement has sparked two very different reactions among both fanbases.

This theory suggests that Knicks fans feel Foster serving as the Crew Chief will give Philly an advantage, while Philly fans feel as though his involvement will help New York.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Knicks v Sixers Game 6 in Philly, let's take a look at the last four Knicks playoff games refereed by Scott Foster. This season, Foster has served as the Crew Chief for one of the games in this Knicks v Sixers series, Game 1.

The Knicks picked up a 111-104 win over Philly, shooting 28 free throws, while Philly shot 22. Going back to last season, Foster was the Crew Chief for the Heat vs Knicks Game 6 in the second round, which New York lost 96-92.

The Knicks shot 32 free throws to the Heat's 25 in the loss. That year, Foster also refereed two round one games between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Game 2 and in Game 4 of the Knicks v Cavaliers series, New York emerged victorious.

With tip-off set for 9 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Eastern Time) the stakes couldn't be higher for the 76ers as the team looks to stave off elimination at home. Whether Scott Foster's involvement in Knicks v Sixers Game 6 plays a role, only time will tell.