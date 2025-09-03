"Right after he donated 50K to stop gun violence": Fans erupt as Ja Morant spotted at NBA YoungBoy concert after 5 year break

With training camp for the 2025-26 season less than a month away, Ja Morant has been enjoying some downtime. On Tuesday, he was spotted at American Airlines Center in Dallas for NBA YoungBoy’s concert.The rapper’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” is his first run of shows in five years, and clips of Morant in the crowd quickly went viral across social media.Fans didn’t waste time reacting to the sight of Morant at YoungBoy’s show, given the guard’s past issues with firearms and the fact that the rapper recently donated $50,000 to Dallas nonprofits focused on reducing youth violence.“right after he donated 50 k to stop the gun violence … smh,” @CryptoinfosTA wrote.Infos &amp;amp; Charts @CryptoinfosTALINK@raphousetv2 right after he donated 50 k to stop the gun violence ... smh...“He gon pull out his glock again?💀” @Oxargus said.“The last n***a Ja needs to be listening to rn 😭” @D_Oswag said.“Ja at an NBA YoungBoy show? 💀 bro really can’t stay away from the cutscene lifestyle,” @dabere75 said.“don't let adam silver see this,” @PrizePicks said.“Only place he can do the gun gestures in peace he letting them mfs fly 💀” @soto4_7 said.NBA YoungBoy marked his comeback tour with a $25,000 donation each to Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists, two organizations supporting criminal justice reform, anti-crime work and community safety.Morant, meanwhile, has had his fair share of trouble tied to firearms. He has been suspended and fined multiple times by the NBA after incidents where he flashed a gun at a nightclub and during an Instagram live stream.NBA insider states the obvious by mentioning that Grizzlies' success depends on Ja MorantThe Memphis Grizzlies showed a lot of promise in the early 2020s, finishing as the number two team in the Western Conference for two straight seasons.Since then, things have taken a turn. The Grizzlies slipped to 13th in 2023-24 and finished eighth in 2024-2025. Their struggles continued in the playoffs, where they were swept 4-0 in the first round.As a response, the front office made some major moves, including firing coach Taylor Jenkins and trading away Desmond Bane. One of the biggest reasons behind their decline has been the lack of availability of Ja Morant, who played only 59 games across the past two seasons.According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Grizzlies can only expect to turn their fortunes around and return to success if Ja Morant has a strong campaign.“This team, if they’re going to go back to being a top four team, which they were for several years, it was when Ja Morant was an All-NBA player,” Windhorst said.Morant suited up for 50 games this past season but wasn’t at his best, averaging 23.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, his lowest numbers in both categories since becoming an All-Star in the 2021-22 campaign.