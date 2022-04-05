"Right before the game, I really couldn't even jump" - UNC star Armando Bacot reveals extent of his injury going into final against Kansas

North Carolina junior Armando Bacot's ankle injury was the biggest unknown heading into Monday's national championship game.

Although clearly not fully healed, Bacot was a big factor in helping UNC take a massive halftime lead which the Tar Heels eventually lost 72-69.

Bacot had 15 points, 15 rebounds and a team-high two assists in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was so effective around the rim, in fact, that KU had to switch its offense in the second half to draw him away from the basket.

Bacot was selected to the all-tournament team. He had a double-double in all six of UNC's NCAA Tournament games as the unranked and eighth-seeded Tar Heels (29-10) went on a magical run.

During the Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over Duke on Saturday, Bacot rolled an ankle. Many wondered if the talented big man would be able to play in such a quick turnaround. After the first couple of minutes, it was clear an injured Bacot could still give UNC a much-needed boost.

Bacot's heroic performance was one of the reasons why the Tar Heels had any chance of winning.

Bacot talked about how tough it was for him to play through his injury. He credited the North Carolina training staff for helping him.

"Right before the game, I really couldn't even jump," Bacot said. "And then that's why I kind of went back. We just kept trying to take a crack at it. They didn't give up. Luckily, I was able to play 38 minutes."

After building a 15-point halftime lead, the Tar Heels were outscored 47-29 in the second half by the Kansas Jayhawks.

To make things worse, Bacot rolled his ankle again during the final minute. He was driving the lane for the go-ahead score, but the ankle buckled and Bacot turned the ball over. At the other end, David McCormack took advantage of the mismatch in the paint and gave KU (34-6) a 72-69 lead with 22 seconds remaining.

Bacot's performances throughout the NCAA Tournament helped the Tar Heels to the national title game.

An emotional Bacot was seen after the game fighting off tears, as he had simply given his team everything he had. The North Carolina roster, a bubble team in February and a No. 8 seed in March, showed a great amount of determination to get all the way to the national championship game.

