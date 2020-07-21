'Right now, I don’t have time to explain myself' - Houston Rockets star James Harden hits back at his critics ahead of NBA restart

Houston Rockets' superstar James Harden is no stranger to controversy. From his style of play on the court, to his life off the court, James Harden is always under the watchful eye of critics who are waiting to pounce on his every move.

This story is very similar to another legendary NBA player, the Answer, Allen Iverson. Allen Iverson spent a majority of his career fending off attacks from critics who claimed that he was a punk, a selfish ball hog, and a criminal. Despite this negative image, he was one of the most loved players in the league in the early 2000s.

Recently, Reebok released a video of James Harden chatting with Allen Iverson as part of the promotions for their new sneaker line. During this chat, Harden expressed his gratitude to Allen Iverson for leading the way for NBA players who wanted to follow their own lifestyle. He spoke on how their situations are similar saying:

"I feel like everything I’m going through right now is what you went through, just a newer version. Criticism, negative energy, negativity. ‘Why does he do this? ‘Why does he do that?’ Like, nobody understands. And I’m cool with that."

Allen Iverson can be credited to revolutionizing the NBA. The current influence of the hip-hop industry can be directly linked to Allen Iverson. However, his career was plauged with troubles with coaches and referees on the court and various criminal charges off the court.

Houston Rockets' James Harden vents his frustration at critics

James Harden hopes to bring a championship to the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets' superstar James Harden also suffers from similar treatment. Today, James Harden is criticized for drawing too many fouls, flopping, attempting too many shots and not winning a title yet.

While speaking about his approach to criticism, James Harden said:

I’m not here to explain myself or try to get people to understand where I come from, or what I do, or why I do it. I’m a killer, I work my ass off. Y’all are going to figure it out. Maybe when I’m retired, maybe when I’m done and gone, it’ll catch up to you.

#Rockets star James Harden to NBA legend Allen Iverson:



Iverson appreciated these comments coming from the Houston Rockets' superstar saying:

"Those are my flowers, why I’m still here. Those are my flowers, why I’m still here."

James Harden has led the Houston Rockets deep into the playoffs for years now. With a powerful team led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets are definitely in the contention for the NBA title this year. They begin their season against the Dallas Mavericks on July 31st.

