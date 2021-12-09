"Right now the path he is on, he is definitely going to be in the top 10” - Vince Carter heaps high praise on Steph Curry; believes his 3-level scoring gives him an all-time great status

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been the talk of the town so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Chef Curry is on the verge of breaking Ray Allen's record for the most three-pointers made and has been touted as a potential top 10 player of all time by Vince Carter.

Former NBA star Vince Carter on ESPN's morning show Get Up said Steph Curry's career trajectory is to end up as a top 10 player of all time. Carter said:

"I hate to put where he placed in history till he is finished, but right now the path he is on, he is definitely going to be in the top 10 when he's finished just because of his ability to score at all levels. He can score mid-range, he can finish with some of the best guards out there and he's a great free throw shooter."

The eight-time All-Star also spoke about Steph Curry chasing Ray Allen's record as Carter continued:

"If he wants to break the record in one game, he is truly capable of doing it. We have seen him knock down 10 three-pointers in a game before. So, he can do it in one game if he chooses to."

Will Steph Curry end up as top 10 player of all time?

That is the million dollar question. Steph Curry, a three-time NBA champion, certainly has the CV to make the case for being a top 10 player of all time. But what really works in Curry's favor is his influence on the game. He has and continues to influence an entire generation just like Michael Jordan and LeBron James did.

Steph Curry has changed the way the game is being perceived and played. Very few players in NBA history can legitimately say that. The NBA is extremely three-point oriented right now because of Steph Curry and the Warriors style of play.

For his career Curry is averaging 24.3 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting better than 43% from beyond the arc. In fact, Steph Curry has only had one season in his illustrious career where he has shot less than 41% and that was the 2019-20 season where he played only five games after suffering a wrist injury. The Baby-Faced Assassin is also the only unanimous MVP in the history of the NBA.

With a 6'2 frame, Steph Curry isn't the tallest guy in the NBA or the fastest. But his movement without the basketball is extraordinary. Curry's off-the-ball movement opens up the opposition defense, allowing his teammates to have open shots. Along with this, his numbers in the biggest of games are also exceptional. Curry averages above 40% from the perimeter in the NBA Playoffs.

So it isn't exactly unsubstantiated to think that Steph Curry, when all is said and done, won't be considered a top 10 player of all time.

