"Right on time" - Ja Morant gives proverbial nod as Deion Sanders passes on motivational message with religious parallels

Ja Morant has been rather quiet this summer following his suspension, but the All-Star guard is back on social media. He recently found some inspirational words of wisdom from one of the biggest names in sports right now.

Since taking over as head coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders has been a major talking point in the sports world. Over the past few months, he's made multiple stops to deliver motivational speeches to numerous teams.

During his down time, "Coach Prime" will post motivational posts on his social media. After Sanders put something up about seeing yourself in a positive manner, Ja Morant responded saying he saw it at the perfect time:

"right on time prime... much needed"

Dating back to the end of last season, Morant has made headlines for his off-the-court activity. His image also took a big hit when he seen branding a firearm on social media for the second time. The Memphis Grizzlies star is now gearing up to be ready when his 25 game suspension ends.

Memphis Grizzlies working hard to build Ja Morant back up

When Ja Morant first entered the league, he looked like he was going to be one of the NBA's next bright young stars. However, things have taken a nasty turn. Following multiple off the court incidents, the Memphis Grizzlies are now working hard to get their superstar back on track.

During media day, Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman touch on what their approach has been with his Morant following his suspension. He stated that the former No. 2 pick continues to take steps in the right direction:

"I would again just say I think he's taking meaningful, healthy, positive steps in the right direction. We're going to continue to give him the structure to be able to follow through on that, and we can't wait to have him back."

Memphis' roster decisions this summer prove they want to give the star guard more structure. This offseason, the team went out and acquired Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics and Derrick Rose. Both are vocal leaders behind the scenes who will look to motivate Morant going forward.

Morant is still able to practice and travel with the team, but it will be some time before the high-flying guard is back in action. With his suspension starting this season, the first game he can play in isn't until December 23rd against the Atlanta Hawks.