"Right out of Tyrese Haliburton's wardrobe" - NBA fans ridicule Jayson Tatum's outfit choice for Game 2 vs Mavericks

Fans didn't like what Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum chose to wear for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The second game of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, with Boston leading 1-0 and holding homecourt advantage.

In Game 1 on Thursday, Tatum struggled to shoot and decided to give the offensive reins to his teammates. The All-Star forward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The former Duke standout shot 6 of 16 and allowed his teammates to shine to capture the first game 107-89.

Tatum made his way to TD Garden in an interesting outfit: a brown suit paired with black sneakers.

However, some fans weren't into what he chose to wear. They shared their thoughts on Tatum's outfit on social media. Here are some of what the fans said.

"Right out of Hali’s Wardrobe," a fan compared Tatum to Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

"Shein fits in the finals yeah Jaylen fmvp," a fan tweeted.

"Don’t ever wear this again sir," this fan advised the star.

Other fans had interesting comparisons to Tatum's outfit.

"He just needs a belt with the light saber," one fan thought Tatum looked like a jedi from Star Wars.

"Tatum really dressed up as the poop 💩 emoji," a fan posted.

"Looks like he grabbed the couch cover on the way out," another fan wrote.

Past losses are what's driving Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been around the league since 2017, and many have expected significant things from the star forward.

In 2022, he led the Celtics to their first finals appearance since the 2009-10 season. However, they met the Golden State Warriors, a group that had more experience. Ultimately, they lost the series. They tried to make a return last year, but the Miami Heat were on a mission and had the momentum for the majority of the time.

This time, Tatum is fueled by the past losses they've experienced to try to win his first NBA title.

"Maybe last year, us losing in the conference finals," Tatum said. "Maybe I just expected that after we lost in 2022 that it was guaranteed that we were just going to keep coming back, and this is like our time. Last year it was just kind of a wake-up call to not take anything for granted, because you never know how many opportunities that you might have."

Tatum is on a mission to lead the Celtics to a title this year. He's averaging 25.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in their current playoff run.

