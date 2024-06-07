Watch: Jayson Tatum's son Deuce and Shaquille O'Neal share a wholesome moment as they grab a picture together

On the opening night of the NBA finals series, Jayson Tatum's son Deuce and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal were seen posing for a photograph. The Boston Celtics secured the first win in the series against the Dallas Mavericks with the final score of 107-89.

Before the game started, O'Neal had an interaction with Tatum's son Deuce. A video was uploaded on the official X account of NBA TV. In the video, Shaq can be seen arriving on the court and stopping by the seats where Tatum's family was seated. He extended his hand for a handshake to Deuce and the child responded by reaching out as well.

Big Shaq and young Tatum had a warm handshake following which the NBA icon posed for a photograph with the kid.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jayson Tatum delivered an exceptional performance in Game 1 of the NBA finals. He was a defensive menace, shutting down the Mavericks and limiting their scoring prowess. He was a clutch three-point shooter who provided his team with threes when they needed them the most. Tatum scored 16 points, collected 11 rebounds, and dished out five assists.

Who is Jayson Tatum's son Deuce Tatum?

Jayson Tatum's son Deuce is the unofficial mascot of the Boston Celtics. He is occasionally spotted attending his father's games. The Boston Celtics star welcomed his son along with his ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell on December 6, 2017.

It was in his rookie year in the NBA that he became a father. The full name of Deuce is Joseph 'Deuce' Christopher Tatum Jr.

Tatum once revealed how he wanted his son to remember him after he had grown into a fine young man.

"On the court [I want Deuce to remember me as] ... a competitor, somebody that just always wanted to win," Tatum said (via People). "Every time he comes to the game, he sees how I give it my all, I am doing everything I can in my power to help us win. Because as he gets older, team, sports, that is what's most important is winning and everything else besides that will follow."

Deuce is, by no means, less popular than his father in Boston. He is loved by the Boston crowd and they always give the young kid a warm welcome at the TD Garden. Young Tatum is currently six years old and already has an interest in making music. He also plays basketball and has started showing his talent. Jayson Tatum revealed in March this year that Deuce has started playing in an organized basketball team.