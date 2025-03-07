  • home icon
  • "Rings" - Michael Jordan's Bulls' teammate Ron Harper downplays LeBron James' historic 50,000 points feat with wild take

"Rings" - Michael Jordan's Bulls' teammate Ron Harper downplays LeBron James' historic 50,000 points feat with wild take

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 07, 2025 00:47 GMT
Ron Harper, Michael Jordan
Ron Harper, Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls' teammate, downplays LA Lakers' LeBron James' historic scoring feat (Image Sources: Imagn, Getty)

Ron Harper, a former teammate of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, shared his thoughts on the scoring feat recently achieved by LA Lakers star LeBron James.

On Thursday, YouTuber CashNasty posted a question on X (formerly Twitter) asking whether it is more challenging to win an NBA championship or achieve 50,000 career points.

"Is it harder to win a NBA championship ring or is it harder to achieve 50k in points in the NBA?," the post said.
Ron Harper, who won five NBA championships in his 15-year career, responded with a one-word tweet:

"Rings," Harper wrote.
In February 2023, James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champion surpassed 50,000 combined career points in the regular season and the playoffs. He is the first player to achieve the feat.

Harper won three championships as part of the Bulls dynasty led by Jordan and Scottie Pippen from 1996 to 1998 and two as a member of the Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

He played a key role in the title runs as the starting point guard, including the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls that went 72-10 in the regular season. Harper played in and started 80 games that season.

All of Harper's rings were under Phil Jackson. Following his stint with the Bulls, he was reunited with the legendary coach as part of the Lakers dynasty led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Ron Harper says winning a championship in any sport is hard

Ron Harper responded to sports radio personality Jim Rome's statements that the Stanley Cup is the most challenging title to win in any sport.

A clip of Rome's comments on "The Jim Rome Show" was posted on Saturday on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, he interviewed Paul Maurice, the coach of the defending Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers.

Harper responded that all rings are difficult to win.

"Any championship is hard to do…," Harper tweeted.
Ron Harper won five rings in a six-year span as part of a couple of dynasties with the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers.

However, dynasties may be a thing of the past, as there's more parity in today's NBA. There have been six different champions in the past six years. The last team to achieve a three-peat was the 2000-02 Lakers, with Harper being part of that era.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
