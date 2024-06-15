"RIP to NBA ratings" - Fans in despair as Charles Barkley announces his retirement from TV after next season

Charles Barkley made a remarkable revelation after the Dallas Mavericks' 122-84 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. Barkley announced his retirement from broadcasting after the 2024-25 season.

In his emotional address on NBA TV after the conclusion of Game 4, Barkley made it clear that he doesn't plan to work with another broadcaster once TNT's contract with the NBA ends.

Social media went into overdrive after Barkley made the announcement. The hoops fans were taken aback by the Hall of Famer's sudden retirement announcement amidst the ongoing NBA Finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One of the fans reacted to Barkley's announcement candidly and affirmed that it would be a massive loss to the NBA.

"Welp... RIP to NBA ratings," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Several frustrated hoops fans pinned the blame on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as the reason behind Barkley's decision to retire from broadcasting.

"Inside the NBA break-up broke this man. THIS IS ALL ON YOU, ADAM SILVER," a fan said.

"Adam silver ruined the sport," wrote another fan.

The social media was also flooded with fans paying tribute to Barkley on a legendary career in broadcasting.

"What a legendary run, Charles Barkley! Wishing you the best in your next chapter," a fan said.

"Legend. One of the best players ever and one of the most entertaining broadcasters ever. TNT/Inside the NBA will never be the same without him. Wishing him nothing but the best and hope he gets to see a coach to fix that ugly ass golf swing. Next year will be legendary. Salute Barkley."

Expand Tweet

"I started watching it this season because they finally showed it on UK TV's so it's sad to see it go so quick. I've ofc seen all the clips etc but watching it live hit different," wrote another fan.

What did Charles Barkley say while announcing retirement?

Barkley revealed that irrespective of whatever happens with TNT's association with the NBA, he will call it quits after the 2024-25 season. Barkley thanked his fans for sticking behind him for over two decades of his journey in broadcasting.

"There's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television," Barkley said.

"I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I'm going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT," he added.

Barkley went on to speak about his likely replacements on the show. The Hall of Famer batted for either Jamal Crawford, Vince Carter or Steve Smith as the likely candidates to replace him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.