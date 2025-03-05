"Risked his life 2 play the Lakers": Fans react as Clippers' $90,000,000 star ruled out with fresh injury as playoffs approach

The LA Clippers were dealt a major blow on Tuesday as Norman Powell was ruled out for more than a week due to a right hamstring strain. The franchise announced that Powell, who is on a five-year, $90,000,000 contract, will be reevaluated after 10 days, and his return will depend on the outcome of that assessment.

Powell had recently returned from a five-game absence in the Clippers' previous matchup against the Lakers on Sunday. Unfortunately, his time on the court was short-lived as he was forced to leave the game with a fresh hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz following the announcement of Powell's injury and the expected duration of his absence. Many fans expressed the view that Powell should not have played against the Lakers in the first place.

"Ninja risked his life 2 play the Lakers," a fan commented.

"Shouldn’t have rushed to play the lakers now he injured again smh," another posted.

"bro js wanted to play against us cause theres no way," a fan wrote.

"Glad he rushed back for those 7 min against the Lakers. It’s just a game bro. You should have taken your time," another said.

"Risked his whole health to play against the lakers lol," a fan wrote.

"mfs come back from injury for the lakers than just get injured again," a fan posted.

Norman Powell reacts to fan claiming he rushed back from injury to play the Lakers

On Monday, Norman Powell responded sharply to a fan who accused him of rushing back from injury to play against the Lakers. Powell made it clear that the injury he sustained during the game against the Lakers was unrelated to the one that had kept him out for the previous five games.

"Brotha I didn’t rush anything to play the Lakers," Powell replied. "Think the lakers mean that much lol totally unrelated to what I was out with before. But hey, you and everyone else knows more than me."

The Clippers are facing significant challenges with Powell set to miss time. The team has struggled to secure wins in his absence.

In fact, the Clippers have only won two of the last 11 games that Powell has missed. With Powell on the court, Ty Lue's team holds a 27-19 record this season, but without the star forward, they have a 5-10 record.

