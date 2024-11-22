  • home icon
  Rob Dillingham Stats Tonight: How did the Timberwolves guard fare against Toronto Raptors? (Nov. 21)

Rob Dillingham Stats Tonight: How did the Timberwolves guard fare against Toronto Raptors? (Nov. 21)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 22, 2024 01:50 GMT
Rob Dillingham stats against Toronto Raptors on Nov. 21.

Rob Dillingham and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at the Scotiabank Center. The rookie’s first appearance came with 4:30 left in the first quarter when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sent him in for Jaden McDaniels. Dillingham immediately made an impact by beating his defender off the dribble for a layup.

The former Kentucky star also had a steal and assist in his limited time on the court. He missed a 20-footer at the buzzer as Minnesota trailed 32-27 after the first 12 minutes.

Like in the opening quarter, Dillingham played late in the period. He came in with 2:14 remaining in the second quarter to relieve Nickeil-Alexander Walker. Dillingham didn’t attempt another shot but recorded another steal. The Timberwolves moved to within 52-51 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rob Dillingham2 0 12011-20-00-0-7

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

हिन्दी