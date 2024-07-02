"Rob and Mike": NBA fans believe Lakers and Warriors GMs under most pressure to deliver this offseason 

With the 2024 NBA season in the books and with free agency off to an explosive start, hoopheads on X are left to dwell on the performance of general managers and who among them has the most to prove in this offseason.

The renowned aggregator page NBACentral put out a post asking the same question and posited Pat Riley, Rob Pelinka and Mike Dunleavy Jr. as potential options.

Let's see how fans reacted:

With the Lakers crashing out without making a deep run in the playoffs and drafting Bronny James, who has been seen as a 'nepotism hire' by many, Rob Pelinka has come under much scrutiny.

Mike Dunleavy Jr., meanwhile, led a disgruntled Warriors team that failed to make the NBA Playoffs despite winning the championship in 2022. Unsurpisingly, they were the first picks for many

"Rob and Mike" - One fan wrote, referring to Pelinka and Dunleavy Jr.

Pelinka, meanwhile, has for long been accused of appeasing LeBron James to keep him a Laker, much to the chagrin of many NBA fans.

"Definitely Pelinka. His boss LeGM won’t be happy if he doesn’t make moves" - Wrote another fan

The Warriors' fall from grace has many fans fearing an unhappy end to Steph Curry's prime in Golden State, hence Dunleavy Jr has come under a barrage of criticism from fans.

"Mike Dunleavy. they completely missed the playoffs in embarrassing fashion" - Mentioned one fan

Warriors fans also bemoaned Dunleavy's inability to secure sufficient assets in exchange of outgoing star players.

"MIKE DUNLEAVY cz we basically let CP3, Jordan Poole and Klay for absolutely nothing so far" - Said another prominent GSW fan on X

Pat Riley has been an NBA stalwart for more than 50 years but even he couldn't escape the vitriol of fans who believe he has been slipping in recent years.

"Easily sleepy Pat Riley" - Said one fan

Some Heat fans also believe that the ownership is too afraid to move on from an ageing Riley despite his subpar record in recent years.

"Pat Riley but it doesn’t matter cuz the owner is t invested into the team anyways it’s a lighting show in the team they won’t fire him cuz they don’t have the guts" - Highlighted another fan

Which NBA general manager could lose their job first?

Despite all of Pelinka's shortcomings as an NBA GM, he maintains a strong relationship with stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and owner Jeanie Buss. It seems unlikely that the Lakers would fire him if things go awry.

Meanwhile, Riley, one of the NBA's most legendary figures, built the Miami Heat with his own hands and has his fingerprints irrevocably on every aspect of Heat Culture.

Even he won't be going anywhere unless he decides to step down of his own volition.

Dunleavy Jr., on the other hand, has the least pedigree among the trio and is already a divisive figure among Warriors fans after letting beloved star Klay Thompson, walk.

It doesn't help that former GM Bob Myers has openly criticized the roster in his new gig at ESPN. So Dunleavy could be the first man to walk the plank if things sour.

