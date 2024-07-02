"We look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey": Warriors release emotional statement after Klay Thompson trade

Klay Thompson will have his jersey retired by the Golden State Warriors. The franchise confirmed the news in their heartfelt statement for the 4x NBA champion. Thompson will now reportedly suit up with the Dallas Mavericks after playing 13 seasons for Golden State. The guard finally chose the Mavericks over the LA Lakers — another team vying for his services after he and the Dubs failed to reach common ground in negotiation talks. He inked a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas.

The Warriors took to Twitter, formerly X to share a wholesome and emotional statement for Thompson:

"Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included."

Klay Thompson was the second major free-agency name to find a new home after Paul George went East to join the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Warriors star's deal was reportedly part of a multi-team sign-and-trade finalized on Monday night. The Mavericks sent two second-round draft picks, (2025 and 2031), to Golden State as part of the deal.

Klay Thompson was a vital cog in the Warriors' dynasty run

Klay Thompson was a lethal weapon for the Golden State Warriors as he linked up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green to win four championships together. The 34-year-old averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game during his time with the Warriors. His efforts also saw him earn five All-Star appearances. In their statement, the Warriors also highlighted the best moments of his career.

"The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives, and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career.

The sharpshooter also cemented his name as one of the league's best shooters. He enters the next season with 79 made 3-pointers to catch up with Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller to take fifth place in career 3-point field goals list. He made 268 of them last season, and 301 the year before.

Now, it remains to be seen if he can win his fifth championship in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after the duo steered the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season.

