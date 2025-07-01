"Rob Pelinka fell asleep again" - Lakers fans fume as Clippers beat them to sign coveted big man Brook Lopez

Reported LA Lakers target Brook Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal on Monday with the LA Clippers, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lopez, after a seven-year run in Milwaukee, returns to Hollywood but for a different team. LA, reportedly interested in a reunion, lost the 7-foot-1 center to its rival.

Fans promptly reacted to Lopez’s signing with the Clippers:

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Before taking his talent to Milwaukee, Brook Lopez spent one season with the LA Lakers. He averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Lopez was heavily linked to a return after Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters in his April exit interview about his team’s offseason needs. Pelinka said that the team needed a center to replace Anthony Davis and add frontcourt size.

Lopez, who averaged 13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.9 bpg and 1.8 apg for the Bucks last season, was a potential AD replacement. The big man also has the floor-spacing game that made him attractive to a team with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. According to NBA insider Anthony Irwin of Clutchpoints, Pelinka “zeroed in” on Lopez.

The LA Clippers added a backup center for Ivica Zubac and kept Brook Lopez from wearing the purple and gold again. Rob Pelinka has also not signed a center in free agency, the biggest reason his team's fans were salty following the Lopez-to-Clippers news.

Lakers expected to sign Deandre Ayton, per reports

Multiple reports came out once NBA free agency began that the Lakers were interested in Clint Capela and Brook Lopez. Deandre Ayton joined the list after the Portland Trail Blazers and the former No. 1 pick agreed to a buyout.

Brook Lopez and Clint Capela (Houston Rockets) are off the market now, leaving Ayton as the available name on their reported list of potential acquisitions. NBA insider Chris Hayne said this when asked about the Ayton going to LA:

"That is a strong possibility. All signs are pointing in that direction"

Rob Pelinka will face competition in signing Deandre Ayton. He can offer him roughly $8 million from LA's mid-level exception. After losing Brook Lopez in free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks could land Ayton by giving him a more lucrative deal.

