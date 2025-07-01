"Rob Pelinka fell asleep again" - Lakers fans fume as Clippers beat them to sign coveted big man Brook Lopez

Reported LA Lakers target Brook Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal on Monday with the LA Clippers, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lopez, after a seven-year run in Milwaukee, returns to Hollywood but for a different team. LA, reportedly interested in a reunion, lost the 7-foot-1 center to its rival.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Lopez’s signing with the Clippers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hoodie Naz @HoodieNaz LINK pelinka fell asleep again 😭😭😭

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

IKB @laplswin LINK PELINKA STOP J**KING OFF IN THE SHOWER AND SIGN A FUCKING CENTER

Ad

Another fan added:

Feared Laker @FearedLaker LINK you telling me the ONE Center Rob said we were “zeroed in” on we didn’t get?

Ad

One more fan continued:

PrizePicks @PrizePicks LINK LAKERS IN SHAMBLES

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Just Joe @joeyjo35t LINK If LeBron James doesn’t take the $52 million. Lopez could be a Los Angeles Lakers.

Ad

Before taking his talent to Milwaukee, Brook Lopez spent one season with the LA Lakers. He averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Lopez was heavily linked to a return after Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters in his April exit interview about his team’s offseason needs. Pelinka said that the team needed a center to replace Anthony Davis and add frontcourt size.

Lopez, who averaged 13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.9 bpg and 1.8 apg for the Bucks last season, was a potential AD replacement. The big man also has the floor-spacing game that made him attractive to a team with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. According to NBA insider Anthony Irwin of Clutchpoints, Pelinka “zeroed in” on Lopez.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The LA Clippers added a backup center for Ivica Zubac and kept Brook Lopez from wearing the purple and gold again. Rob Pelinka has also not signed a center in free agency, the biggest reason his team's fans were salty following the Lopez-to-Clippers news.

Lakers expected to sign Deandre Ayton, per reports

Multiple reports came out once NBA free agency began that the Lakers were interested in Clint Capela and Brook Lopez. Deandre Ayton joined the list after the Portland Trail Blazers and the former No. 1 pick agreed to a buyout.

Ad

Brook Lopez and Clint Capela (Houston Rockets) are off the market now, leaving Ayton as the available name on their reported list of potential acquisitions. NBA insider Chris Hayne said this when asked about the Ayton going to LA:

"That is a strong possibility. All signs are pointing in that direction"

Expand Tweet

Rob Pelinka will face competition in signing Deandre Ayton. He can offer him roughly $8 million from LA's mid-level exception. After losing Brook Lopez in free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks could land Ayton by giving him a more lucrative deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More