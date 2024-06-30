“Rob Pelinka legacy game”- Ice Cube’s son joins Lakers Twitter in monitoring front office moves amid LeBron James pay cut rumors 

All eyes are on the LA Lakers and GM Rob Pelinka after a slew of moves and updates this past week. It started with the team announcing JJ Redick as the 29th head coach of the decorated franchise. They followed it up with promising draft picks in Dalton Knecht (No. 17) and Bronny James (No. 55) at the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron James made his decision to opt out of the Lakers contract and is expected to sign a new, lucrative deal with LA. It's been a busy week for Pelinka and he now has some big moves to make — all of which are monitored by analysts and fans, including the son of Hollywood celeb and rapper Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. has been a longtime Lakers fan, and the 'Swagger' star took to Twitter (formerly X) to let Pelinka know that he was keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings and future decisions.

"Rob Pelinka legacy game"

With LA drafting James' oldest son, the Lakers will now have to figure out what their roster looks like with D'Angelo Russell, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish opting in. Earlier, reports that James was willing to take a pay cut to maximize the full MLE for the Purple and Gold did the rounds. The onus is now on the GM to see if he can land a third superstar alongside the 4x NBA champion and Anthony Davis — both of whom had reportedly made their intentions clear of needing a third superstar.

The Lakers ended this past season with a first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets. With the West looking more competitive with teams lining up to bolster their squad with big names available in FA, Pelinka's decision-making becomes all the more crucial for LA ahead of the upcoming season.

Klay Thompson looked at as potential Lakers target. Can Rob Pelinka pull another massive trade move?

The rumors mills are churning as FA is set to start, and Klay Thompson is smack dab in the middle as was name-dropped as one of the potential Lakers targets to form a new 'Big 3' in LA and maximize their chances of winning another title.

Earlier, league insider Dave McMenamin reported that James potentially taking a pay cut would be for veterans with something to prove.

"The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker like James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis — like Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN."

Only time will tell if Rob Pelinka can build a contending roster and give James a bonafide shot at winning another title in LA.