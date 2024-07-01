"Rob Pelinka without Kobe’s phone number would be mopping floors" - NBA fans troll Lakers for losing Klay Thompson to Mavericks

Klay Thompson will suit up for a team other than the Golden State Warriors for the very first time in his career during the 2024-25 season but it won't be with the LA Lakers. While many thought Klay would sign with the 2020 NBA champions, he has instead chosen a different Western Conference team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson is headed to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal worth $50 million.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With this latest development, NBA fans can't help but troll the Lakers for missing out on acquiring Klay Thompson.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Rob Pelinka without Kobe’s phone number would be mopping floors at Barnes and Noble," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"LETS GOOOO NOT THE LAKERS AT LEAST," another fan said.

"LMAOOOO LAKERS FANS CRYING," one fan said.

On the other hand, some fans are feeling hyped at the prospect of Klay sharing the court with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

"THE OPEN LOOKS HE’S GOING TO GET WILL BE INSANE," one fan said.

"LMAOOOOO THEY GAVE LUKA A REAL SNIPER," another fan said.

"Huge for Mavericks," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Klay Thompson was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2011 with the 11th pick. During his tenure with the Warriors, Klay helped the team win four NBA championships and was named to five All-Star teams. He would have been a good addition to LA's roster as a floor-spacer.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks updated title odds after winning Klay Thompson sweepstakes

The Lakers can still pursue DeMar DeRozan

While they missed out on signing a four-time NBA champion in Klay Thompson, the LA Lakers could still land another All-Star.

DeMar DeRozan, who is a six-time All-Star, remains one of the biggest available free agents on the market. According to Chris Haynes, Demar's agent has been speaking with the LA-based franchise.

Expand Tweet

DeMar, who averaged 24.0 points while shooting 48.0% from the field in the 2023-24 season, remains as a lethal scoring option. While he'll be 35 years old once the 2024-25 season begins, he is still viewed as one of the best mid-range scorers in the league today.

LA is likely planning to take a win-now approach under newly-minted head coach JJ Redick and while LeBron James is yet to officially re-sign with the team, their plan hinges on the fact that the 39-year-old star is at the tail-end of his hall-of-fame career.

By acquiring DeMar DeRozan, the Lakers give themselves a chance to seriously contend for the 2024 championship.

DeMar is still a 20 points-per-game scorer who will take the load off LeBron and Anthony Davis' shoulders on offense. He is also a decent playmaker and is considered one of the most clutch players in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback