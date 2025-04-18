Rockets' $40,008,489 star 'gonna give Steph Curry L', claims NBA analyst in stunningly bold prediction ahead of playoffs 

Following a dazzling performance in the play-in, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are moving on to the postseason. Ahead of their first-round matchup, one analyst touched on how the two-time MVP is going to have his hands full.

In a story that sounds all too familiar, the Warriors and Houston Rockets are going to battle it out on the playoff stage. While Golden State's core is relatively the same, that cannot be said for their opponent.

This iteration of the Rockets is much younger and full of exciting athletes. Among their standout players is Amen Thompson, who has put together a strong campaign in his second NBA season. Following what the $40,008,489 wing has shown on the defensive end, some feel he's going to be a Steph Curry stopper in the postseason.

NBA analyst says Amen Thompson will 'Give Steph Curry L'

During Friday's edition of Get Up on ESPN, Alan Hahn gave his thoughts on the Warriors' upcoming series with the Rockets. While some feel the matchup could go either way, he has a much different stance. He feels this is going to be a breakout showing from Thompson for the work he's going to do on Curry.

"Amen Thompson, get to know that name," Hahn said. "He's going to give Steph Curry L in this series. Frustrate him, frustrate Steve Kerr."

Hahn is also a firm believer that it's going to be the Rockets who end up advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

"The Golden State Warriors, as much as we love them, they're probably going to have more techs than wins in this series against the Houston Rockets."

Hahn's prediction is rather bold, but it does have some merit. While the Rockets do lack experience, they are still the higher seed in this series. They've been a cohesive unit all year, and have shown they can limit Steph Curry.

Two weeks ago, the Rockets and Warriors squared off in their final meeting of the regular season. Their defensive prowess was on full display, as they kept Curry off-balance all night. The superstar guard ended up having one of his worst offensive showings, mustering just three points on 1-for-10 shooting in a loss.

What the Rockets lack in experience, they make up for in athleticism. Thompson has size, length and a motor that won't give out in a seven-game series. Based on how he looked the last time they played, Curry has a lot of adjustments to make heading into the playoffs.

If the Rockets are able to continue containing Curry offensively, they should easily advance to the second round.

